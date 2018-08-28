OrderAssistant MT5

2
Panel Tool – Button Click Trading (Replaces Default Trade Panel)

Features
1. Open or close Long positions with a button click.
2. Open or close Short positions with a button click.
3. Set lot sizes.
4. Set Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) points (0 = not used).
5. Set order comments.
6. Display the Break-Even price.
7. Show total Long and Short lot sizes.
8. Display Profit or Loss in USD.
9. Show daily Profit or Loss in USD.
10. Set ID = 0 to manage manual orders together.
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This is a high-risk strategy; it is recommended to set appropriate parameters. 1. Pending Opposite Stop Order – Used for breakout trading. 2. Multiplier – Determines the lot size of the opposite order. 3. Recovery Point – the distances of Pending Opposite Stop Order. For example, setting 200 for EUR/USD is reasonable. 4. Built-in Strategies – AutoSpike or AutoVolatility  or Manually click-to-trade with your own strategy. 5. SL USD and TP USD – Money-based stop-loss or take-profit to close all
FREE
ProbabilityLimitStop
Hao-Wei Lee
Indicators
Powerful Price Discovery Features 1. Displays Key Price Levels and Probability. 2. Key Price Levels: Calculated as (Buy + Sell) × (Limit + Stop) = 4 Lines, shown when Probability > 55%. 3. Time Frame Dependency: Each Time-frame has different OHLC prices, affecting Probability calculations. 4. Breakout Condition: If the price breaks the historical Highest or Lowest, Probability may reach 99%. 5. Parameter: PatrolPoints = 8 : The indicator recalculates only when the price moves over PatrolPoint
FREE
OrderAssistant
Hao-Wei Lee
5 (1)
Utilities
Panel Tool – Button Click Trading (Replaces Default Trade Panel) Features 1. Open or close Long positions with a button click. 2. Open or close Short positions with a button click. 3. Set lot sizes. 4. Set Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) points (0 = not used). 5. Set order comments. 6. Display the Break-Even price . 7. Show total Long and Short lot sizes. 8. Display Profit or Loss in USD. 9. Show daily Profit or Loss in USD. 10. Set ID = 0 to manage manual orders together .
FREE
MultiCurrencyLite
Hao-Wei Lee
Utilities
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
MultiCurrencyLite MT5
Hao-Wei Lee
Utilities
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.02.10 06:28 
 

Needs to be recompiled I guess

[Deleted] 2019.11.04 13:52 
 

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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:57 
 

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