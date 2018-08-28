OrderAssistant MT5
- Utilities
-
Hao-Wei LeeMT4/5 EA Programmer
- Version: 7.1
- Updated: 17 May 2025
Panel Tool – Button Click Trading (Replaces Default Trade Panel)
Features
1. Open or close Long positions with a button click.
2. Open or close Short positions with a button click.
3. Set lot sizes.
4. Set Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) points (0 = not used).
5. Set order comments.
6. Display the Break-Even price.
7. Show total Long and Short lot sizes.
8. Display Profit or Loss in USD.
9. Show daily Profit or Loss in USD.
10. Set ID = 0 to manage manual orders together.
Features
1. Open or close Long positions with a button click.
2. Open or close Short positions with a button click.
3. Set lot sizes.
4. Set Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) points (0 = not used).
5. Set order comments.
6. Display the Break-Even price.
7. Show total Long and Short lot sizes.
8. Display Profit or Loss in USD.
9. Show daily Profit or Loss in USD.
10. Set ID = 0 to manage manual orders together.
Needs to be recompiled I guess