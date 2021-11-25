EasyReverse MT5

Utility for order reversal. Closes orders on the chart on which it is launched and opens orders with the opposite direction instead of them. Has a simple and intuitive graphical interface. It is also possible to automatically reverse newly opened orders.

MT4 version of the utility- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74771

