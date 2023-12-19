Close All MT5 by BoBotfx
- Utilities
-
Nguyen Van BoFreelance trader passionate about EA code
- Version: 1.0
The EA supports closing orders based on the preset amount.
It can close all orders on all pairs, or it can close orders based on Magic ID.
Button "Close All" manual
Input
- Magic Number:
Magic Number = 0: Close All pairs
Magic Number diffrent 0: Close All with Magic
- Money TP: Profitable in money. the EA will close all orders
- Money SL: Loss in money. the EA will close all orders
Contact: t.me/nguyenvanbo128