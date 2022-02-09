Close All in 1s2 MT5
Close All Button
A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is Close All
market positions and/or pending orders button
You can close all orders in 1 second by one click
Download for Demo Account:
Download on Demo Account: Close All in 1s v1.4 Only Demo.ex5 - Google Drive
Free version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74159
For send Trade notification to Your telegram Channel:
- 1. You must to promote this bot: @Close1s2_bot ( Trade announce (Close all in 1s) ) to channel admin for post and pin message
- 2. Input your channel user name include "@" on EA Input tap (Only public channel);
- 3. Click "Message: ON"
Key:
1. SELL Button: The script will open SELL Order;
2. BUY Button: The script will open BUY Order;
3. Auto SL & TP: The script will Auto modify BUY or SELL SL and TP If SL and TP not empty;
4. CLOSE ALL button: The script will close All market + pending orders (Current symbol);
5. CLOSE Pending button : The script will close only pending orders (Current symbol);
5. CLOSE SELL button : The script will close only SELL orders (Current symbol);
6. CLOSE BUY button : The script will close only BUY orders (Current symbol);
7. Send Trade notification to Telegram channel
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leave 5⭐ for me please, Thanks so much
Info me: TG @seng55
Thanks so much
Sehr gut. Die Positionen schliessen blitzschnell.