Close All in 1s2 MT5

5
Hello, Every one 
Close All Button
A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Close All 

 market positions and/or pending orders button 
You can close all orders in 1 second by one click 

Download for Demo Account:

Download on Demo Account:  Close All in 1s v1.4 Only Demo.ex5 - Google Drive

Free version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74159

For send Trade notification to Your telegram Channel:

  • 1. You must to promote this bot: @Close1s2_bot  ( Trade announce (Close all in 1s) ) to channel admin for post and pin message
  • 2. Input your channel user name include "@" on EA Input tap (Only public channel);
  • 3. Click "Message: ON" 


Key: 

1. SELL Button:  The script will open SELL Order;
2. BUY Button:  The script will open BUY Order;
3. Auto SL & TP:  The script will Auto modify BUY or SELL SL and TP If SL and TP not empty;
4. CLOSE ALL button: The script will close All market + pending orders (Current symbol);
5. CLOSE Pending button :    The script will close only pending orders (Current symbol);
 5. CLOSE SELL button :    The script will close only SELL orders (Current symbol);
 6. CLOSE BUY button :    The script will close only BUY orders (Current symbol);
7. Send Trade notification to Telegram channel
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks so much
Leave 5⭐ for me please, Thanks so much
Info me: TG @seng55
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks so much


Reviews 3
illeo
150
illeo 2023.04.14 17:02 
 

Sehr gut. Die Positionen schliessen blitzschnell.

Snakeyes2012
35
Snakeyes2012 2022.11.17 16:26 
 

I have to say this program rocks....five stars all across the board....Seng gives awesome customer service and will go out of his way to help....awesome dude!!!

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.07.21 09:28 
 

Very helpful in my trading.

Reply to review