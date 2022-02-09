Close All in 1s2 MT5

Hello, Every one



A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders.

This is Close All

market positions and/or pending orders button

You can close all orders in 1 second by one click



Download for Demo Account:



For send Trade notification to Your telegram Channel:

1. You must to promote this bot: @Close1s2_bot ( Trade announce (Close all in 1s) ) to channel admin for post and pin message

2. Input your channel user name include "@" on EA Input tap (Only public channel);

3. Click "Message: ON"



Key:



1. SELL Button: The script will open SELL Order;

2. BUY Button: The script will open BUY Order;

3. Auto SL & TP: The script will Auto modify BUY or SELL SL and TP If SL and TP not empty;

4. CLOSE ALL button: The script will close All market + pending orders (Current symbol);

5. CLOSE Pending button : The script will close only pending orders (Current symbol);

5. CLOSE SELL button : The script will close only SELL orders (Current symbol);

6. CLOSE BUY button : The script will close only BUY orders (Current symbol);

7. Send Trade notification to Telegram channel

