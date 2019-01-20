SST Expert Adviser

5

SST Expert Adviser is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm together with support and resistance zone


Real test: www.myfxbook.com/members/seng55/sst-expert-adviser/3054181

Set file: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34702#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=10392694

Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings or set files.
  • Symbol: EURUSD USDJPY or Any.
  • Time Frame: M15.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 up leverage , non-FIFO or FIFO.
  • Trading Condition: Ranging.
  • Minimum Deposit: $2000 USD.


Parameters

  • magic                     "Magic Number"
  • Cmm                      "EA comment"
  • CommonSettings = "---------------------------------------------"
  • user_slippage        "Slippage On pip"
  • grid_size               "Trading Zone"
  • MoneyManagementSettings = "---------------------------------------------"
  • min_lots                "Mini lot"
  • min_lots_increment  "Increment Lot start" 
  • account_risk             "Auto close by percent"
  • IndicatorSettings = "---------------------------------------------";
  • S_period                   "Indicator Parameter"
  • shift                          "Shift back candle"
  • Start_Time                "Time for start trading (Default by GMT+2)"
  • End_Time                  "Stop Trading time (Default by GMT+2)"


Reviews 6
Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2020.06.14 12:31 
 

Thanks

enzo pellitteri
742
enzo pellitteri 2019.04.16 08:32 
 

Purchased for 3 weeks.

So far it's perfect.

If you are not greedy and work with a low lot it is perfect.

They will update '.

Thanks Seng

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Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2020.06.14 12:31 
 

Thanks

enzo pellitteri
742
enzo pellitteri 2019.04.16 08:32 
 

Purchased for 3 weeks.

So far it's perfect.

If you are not greedy and work with a low lot it is perfect.

They will update '.

Thanks Seng

James Abourezk
21
James Abourezk 2019.01.25 06:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tsib Atusita
38
Tsib Atusita 2019.01.23 12:51 
 

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yisyaj18
19
yisyaj18 2019.01.21 05:52 
 

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Lorpaothor Phialuang
473
Lorpaothor Phialuang 2019.01.20 06:13 
 

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