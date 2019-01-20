SST Expert Adviser
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 January 2019
- Activations: 5
SST Expert Adviser is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm together with support and resistance zone
Set file: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34702#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=10392694
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings or set files.
- Symbol: EURUSD USDJPY or Any.
- Time Frame: M15.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 up leverage , non-FIFO or FIFO.
- Trading Condition: Ranging.
- Minimum Deposit: $2000 USD.
Parameters
- magic "Magic Number"
- Cmm "EA comment"
- CommonSettings = "---------------------------------------------"
- user_slippage "Slippage On pip"
- grid_size "Trading Zone"
- MoneyManagementSettings = "---------------------------------------------"
- min_lots "Mini lot"
- min_lots_increment "Increment Lot start"
- account_risk "Auto close by percent"
- IndicatorSettings = "---------------------------------------------";
- S_period "Indicator Parameter"
- shift "Shift back candle"
- Start_Time "Time for start trading (Default by GMT+2)"
- End_Time "Stop Trading time (Default by GMT+2)"
Thanks