Martingale Assistant

You can use this expert to execute Martingale orders for you open positions. This expert will add to your positions with a pre-defined loss step.



For choosing open positions you can use Symbol Name or Magic Number . Also the loss step will be defined by currency or pips.

All positions that refer to a certain order will be closed by entered Profit from input section.

For example with the following inputs, if you have an open position in EURUSD and this position goes in a wrong way, for every $20 (let say your account currency is dollar) loss, this expert will open a new position with twice (w.r.t Martingale Multiplier = 2) volume of "the original volume order" or "volume of previous martingale order". And the number of these martingale orders are limited to 10. So if the market goes in you favor direction, this expert will calculate the profit and loss of all martingale orders and original position; As soon as the total profit reaches to $20, all correlated martingale orders and original position will be closed.

Checking Trades By Magic Number or Symbol : Symbol

Type Symbol Name (if chosen) : EURUSD

Enter Magic Number (if chosen) : 12345 (Does not matter, because we choose Symbol in first line of inputs)

Calculate Profit or Loss : Currency

Loss Step for New Position (Currency or Pips) : 20

Maximum Number of New Positions : 10

Martingale Volume Multiplier : 2

Total Profit to Close All Positions (Currency or Pips) : 20



