MultiTF OrderBlocks

MultiTF OrderBlocks Pro is a powerful, unrepainting Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for precision day traders and scalpers. It automatically identifies and draws institutional Order Blocks from multiple higher timeframes directly onto your current chart, allowing you to easily spot high-probability reversal zones and areas of deep liquidity without constantly switching timeframes.

Built strictly on price-action logic, the indicator detects valid Order Blocks that are confirmed by institutional momentum and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Mastery: View M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 order blocks seamlessly on your M1 (or any lower timeframe) chart.
  • True SMC Logic: Order Blocks are only validated and drawn if they lead to a genuine displacement in price (Fair Value Gap).
  • Precise Mitigation: The indicator accurately tracks when price returns to an order block. Unmitigated blocks extend into the future as active zones, while mitigated blocks stop exactly where price touched them.
  • Clean Charts: By default, it hides historical mitigated order blocks so your chart remains pristine and focused only on active trading opportunities.
  • Fully Customizable: Toggle any timeframe on or off, and customize the colors of Bullish and Bearish blocks for every individual timeframe.
  • Non-Repainting: Operates strictly on closed candle logic. Once a Fair Value Gap is confirmed and the Order Block is established, it will not repaint.

How to Use: Attach the indicator to your execution timeframe (e.g., M1 or M5). Enable the higher timeframes you wish to monitor in the settings (e.g., M15 and H1). Wait for the price to retrace into the active (extended) Order Block rectangles. Look for lower-timeframe confirmation (like a change of character or entry pattern) inside these higher-timeframe POIs (Points of Interest) to execute high-Reward-to-Risk trades.

Input Parameters:

  • Show_M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4: Toggle visibility of specific timeframe Order Blocks.
  • Color Settings: Completely customize the Bullish and Bearish colors for each timeframe to suit your chart's template.
  • Lookback Bars: Control how many historical bars the indicator scans on the higher timeframes (Default: 500) to keep performance lightning-fast.
  • Show_Mitigated: Set to  true  to backtest historical setups, or keep  false  to view only fresh, unmitigated zones.

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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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