Candlestick Patterns for MT5

The Candlestick Patterns indicator for MT5 includes 12 types of candlestick signales in only one indicator.

- DoubleTopsAndBottoms

- SmallerGettingBars

- BiggerGettingBars

- ThreeBarsPlay

- TwoBarsStrike

- Hammers

- InsideBars

- OutsideBars

- LongCandles



- TwoGreenTwoRed Candles

- ThreeGreenThreeRed Candles

The indicator creats a arrow above or under the signal candle and a little character inside the candle to display the type of the signal.

For long candles the indicator can display the exact length of it.

Please notice that the higher the choosen time frame the reliable are the generated signals.