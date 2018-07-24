Fractals true extremums MT5

Fractals true extremums is a modification of the Fractals indicator. The indicator sorts out weak fractals leaving only the ones that are significant for searching the chart extreme points. The sorting is performed during fractals construction. The old data does not change. Only the last value can change (just like in the standard Fractals indicator). The indicator can show lines indicating Fractals from higher timeframes.

The product can be used by EAs for comparing price extreme points on charts of various instruments, as well as applied instead of the standard Fractals indicator for obtaining more reliable entry points and support & resistance levels.

The standard Fractals indicator generates a large number of extreme points. The two methods are usually used to sort them:

  1. Fractals from older timeframes (where there is the same issue of potential false signals).
  2. Methods of smoothing fractals by calculating them on 7, 9 and more standard bars rather than on 5 ones. However, this method may skip a really important fractal and strongly depends on the current situation on the chart. In other words, it may be more feasible to use 5 bars on some part of the chart, 9 bars on some other one, etc.

Fractals true extremums indicator applies the principle of the intellectual sorting of fractals. It requires no selection of certain settings from users in order to fit the indicator into the chart. On upward trends, the indicator mainly shows the upper fractals formed above the previous ones until the upward trend does not end. On downward trends, the situation is inversed. If the indicator assumes the presence of a flat, it sorts out most of the fractals except the ones that form new highs and lows.


Параметры

  • To wait bar closing - true - only show Fractals on closed bars. Fractals of the current bar and higher timeframes will be shown one bar later, but will not be redrawn. false - normal mode for showing fractals (the last one can be redrawn in this case).
  • TIMEFRAME_1 - choose timeframe for drawing level 1.
  • TIMEFRAME_2 - choose timeframe for drawing level 2.
  • TIMEFRAME_3 - choose timeframe for drawing level 3.


A higher timeframe can be selected in parameters TIMEFRAME_1,2,3. These values will be shown as lines on the chart. The lines form support and resistance levels. If any of the lines is not used, set it to the current or lower timeframe.

The indicator works best on the charts without price gaps – on highly liquid instruments or older timeframes.

The terminal version 1861 or higher is required for the indicator operation.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Open Interest for tester MT5
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Открытый интерес (количество открытых позиций) – это количество активных контрактов по фьючерсу. Обычно анализируют не сам открытый интерес, а его изменение. Часто используется трейдерами в дополнение к объему для более полного понимания рыночной ситуации. MetaTrader транслирует открытый интерес со срочного рынка, но не сохраняет его в истории. Поэтому пока единственный вариант, на котором строится большинство подобных индикаторов – это сохранение истории в файл с его последующим воспроизведение
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