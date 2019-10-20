Candle Pattern Scanner
- Indicators
- Bruno Goncalves Mascarenhas
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Candlestick patterns
The candlestick Pattern Indicator and Scanner is designed to be a complete aid tool for discretionary traders to find and analyze charts from powerful candle patterns.
Recognized Patterns:
Hammer
Shooting star
Bearish Engulfing
Bullish Engulfing
Doji
Marubozu
Scanner
Imagine if you could look at all the market assets in all timeframes looking for candlestick signals.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating