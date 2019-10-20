Candle Pattern Scanner


Candlestick patterns

The candlestick Pattern Indicator and Scanner is designed to be a complete aid tool for discretionary traders to find and analyze charts from powerful candle patterns.

Recognized Patterns:

Hammer

Shooting star

Bearish Engulfing

Bullish Engulfing

Doji

Marubozu


Scanner

Imagine if you could look at all the market assets in all timeframes looking for candlestick signals.

Recommended products
Candlestick Pattern Teller
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
Candlestick Patterns for MT5
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
The Candlestick Patterns indicator for MT5 includes 12 types of candlestick signales in only one indicator. - DoubleTopsAndBottoms - SmallerGettingBars - BiggerGettingBars - ThreeBarsPlay - TwoBarsStrike - Hammers - InsideBars - OutsideBars - LongCandles - TwoGreenTwoRed Candles - ThreeGreenThreeRed Candles The indicator creats a arrow above or under the signal candle and a little character inside the candle to display the type of the signal. For long candles the indicator can display the exact
CandleStick Pattern Indicator MT5
Driller Capital Management UG
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a simple Candle Stick Pattern Indicator, which shows in the current time period all standardisized Patterns in the chart. All Patterns will be calculatet automatically based on standard conditions. Following Candle Stick Patterns are included: Bullish Hammer | Bearish Hammer Bullish Inverted Hammer | Bearish Inverted Hammer Bullish Engulfing | Bearish Engulfing Piercing | Dark Cloud Cover Bullish 3 Inside | Bearish 3 Inside There are only a few settings at the begining to take. Every Pat
FREE
Elliot Wave Advance Drawing Tools For MT5
Mohd Firuz Fahmi Bin Yusoff
Indicators
Elliott Wave Drawing Tool for MT5 – The Ultimate Professional Wave Mapping System Take your market analysis to the next level with the Elliott Wave Drawing Tool for MT5 , an advanced charting solution designed for traders who demand precision, speed, and complete control in wave labeling. Engineered for both beginners and expert Elliotticians, this tool transforms manual wave marking into a smooth, intuitive, and highly accurate experience. Built with a smart drawing engine , this indicator lets
Candlestick Patterns MT5
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns MT5  is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns. Advantages Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns; Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow; Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings; The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs. Parameters TextSize  - chart text size; TextColor  - chart text color; Alert  - enable/disable alerts; ---------- Candlestick Patterns -------------  - settings separator; AdvanceBlo
Candle Analysis MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in   Blog
The Smc Ict Indicator
Niquel Mendoza
5 (1)
Indicators
The SMC ICT Indicator integrates the key concepts of Smart Money Concepts and Inner Circle Trader into a practical and precise tool. It displays essential levels and patterns on the chart for clear analysis according to the ICT approach. Optimized for agile processing, it allows smooth backtesting with no repainting, freezes, or delays—ensuring precision and efficiency in your trading. Included Concepts It includes Fair Value Gap (FVG), Order Blocks, Imbalance, Gap, Equal High and Equal Low, a
Candle Formula
Sergei Kiriakov
Indicators
Indicator for research and finding candle bars patterns real time. Options: Alerts - Enabling alerts Push - Enable push notifications BarInd - On which bar to look for patterns for notifications (1 - formed, 0 - forming) ID - Identifier. Appended to the names of graphic objects and to the message Formula - Formula. In the bar price formula: open1, high1, low1, close1, etc. (open0, high25... any number, 0 is also possible - low0, open0...). Counting bars from right to left from zero. You can use
Doji breakout pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Doji Breakout pattern" for MT5.  No repaint, No delay. Indicator "Doji Breakout pattern" is pure Price Action trading. Indicator   detects breakout of   Doji pattern into the trend direction  where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile alerts. Indica
Volume Doji
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Hey guys. This indicator will show you, in the volume histogram, if the candle was a Doji, a bullish candle, or a bearish candle. The construction of this indicator was requested by a trader who uses other indicators from my catalog, and I decided to release it free to help traders who think that the indicator can contribute to their operations. The parameters are: Volume Type: Real Volume or Tick Volume. Color if the candle is bearish: select the color. Color if the candle is high: select
FREE
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Indicators
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
KT Inside Bar MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Inside Bar plots the famous inside bar pattern in which the bar carries a lower high and higher low compared to the previous bar. The last bar is also known as the mother bar. On smaller time-frames, the inside bar sometimes appears similar to a triangle pattern. Features Also plots entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels with the inside bar pattern. No complex inputs and settings. Erase unwanted levels when the price reaches the entry line in either direction. All Metatrader alerts include
RC Soldiers and Crows MT5
Francisco Rayol
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator accurately identifies and informs market reversals and continuation patterns by analyzing and signaling the Three White Soldiers / Three Black Crows pattern. It also offers a "real-time backtesting" panel in the indicator itself in a way that every change made on the indicator parameters will immediately show the user how many signals are occurred, how many take profits and stop losses were hit and, by having these informations, the Win Rate and the Profit Factor of the setup bas
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Candles Indicator for MT5
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicators
A visualization system for favorite candlesticks price action patterns. Once attached, indicator will automatically mark next patterns on the chart: Pinocchio bar  - a small-body bar with a long 'nose', very well-known reverse pattern; Inside bar  - a bar whose range lies inside the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Outside bar  - a bar whose range exceeds the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Rails pattern  - two consequent opposite bars wit
ACPD Auto Candlestick Patterns Detected
Dmitriy Zabudskiy
Indicators
ACPD – «Auto Candlestick Patterns Detected» - The indicator for automatic detection of candlestick patterns. The Indicator of Candlestick Patterns ACPD is Capable of: Determining 40 reversal candlestick patterns . Each signal is displayed with an arrow, direction of the arrow indicates the forecast direction of movement of the chart. Each caption of a pattern indicates: its name , the strength of the "S" signal (calculated in percentage terms using an empirical formula) that shows how close is t
Mosaic Candle Pattern Finder
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Indicators
An indicator for finding patterns of candles. Through this indicator it is possible to recognize several patterns of candlesticks: hammer, inverted hammer, doji, maximum swallow, minimum swallow and inside bar. The patterns can be found by modifying the values of the indicator parameters. In this way it becomes possible to recognize an infinity of patterns. How to use: Add the indicator to the chart. Parameters: [doji -> max body size] represents the maximum body size of the doji (difference b
My Candle
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
EngulfingDetector
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading with Engulfing Detector ! Are you struggling to spot high-probability reversal patterns on your charts? Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to accuracy with Engulfing Detector ! Why Choose Engulfing Detector? Automated Detection : Instantly identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns with pinpoint accuracy. Visual Alerts : Clear arrows mark potential entry points, so you never miss a trading opportunity. User-Friendly : Designed for traders of all l
OBV Oscillator
Quang Huy Quach
5 (2)
Indicators
Overview The OBV Oscillator is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide a clearer visualization of On Balance Volume (OBV) by transforming it into an oscillator. This indicator aims to assist traders in identifying trend confirmations, potential reversals, and momentum shifts by analyzing the relationship between price and volume. It features a customizable Moving Average (MA) for smoothing the OBV, a signal line for generating crossover signals, and an alert system to
FREE
Previous Day Week Month High Low with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
This indicator plots upto 6 levels which can be enable / disable to make chart cleaner as per trader's requirement These 6 levels are in 2 sets : High and Low For each sets, different timeframe can be selected It is based on strategy of Previous High Low reversal, as its considered that price usually show rejection in smaller timeframe like 5min when price reach Daily, Weekly or Monthly High Low Features : - Track upto 6 Timeframe High Lows in single chart - Add Previous London Session, NY Sessi
Outside Bar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator OUTSIDE Bar Pattern for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "OUTSIDE Bar" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects OUTSIDE Bar patterns on chart: - Bullish OUTSIDE Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish OUTSIDE Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC & Mobile alerts. - Indicator "OUTSIDE Bar Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Ro
MP Inside Bar for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
An “inside bar” pattern is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. The prior bar, the bar before the inside bar, is often referred to as the “mother bar”. You will sometimes see an inside bar referred to as an “ib” and its m
FREE
Soldiers Crows
Alexey Topounov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays the "Three white soldiers and Three black crows" candlestick model on a chart. Three white soldiers are color in blue. Three black crows are colored in red. Input parameters: Max Bars - maximum number of bars calculated on the chart. Make Signal Alert - use alert. Type of pattern rules - use a strict model of determining the pattern (short lower shadows for the three soldiers, short upper shadows for the three crows), or a simplified model. Max Shadow Ratio - coefficient o
Elephant Power Candle
Luiz Augusto De Medeiros Pellegrini
Indicators
Elephant Power Candle – Professional Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Elephant Power Candle is a powerful and precise momentum indicator designed to highlight true explosive bars in the market — also known as Elephant Bars or Power Candles . These candles often precede strong directional moves, making them crucial for trend continuation, breakout confirmation, and high-quality momentum entries. This indicator provides clear visual signals , non-repetitive alerts , and a clean chart interf
Pennants and triangles scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern  DOES NOT  appear very often on higher timeframes. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Trend Detector RZKY
Sudibyo Raharjo
Indicators
Engulfing Signal Pro is a powerful and lightweight MQL5 indicator designed to deliver high-probability market entries based on candlestick Engulfing patterns combined with advanced internal calculations. This indicator is built for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and speed—without repainting. Key Features Smart Engulfing Detection Automatically detects bullish and bearish Engulfing patterns using strict candle-body rules, ensuring that only meaningful price reversals trigger signals. Mult
Doji Reversal pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern" for MT5.  No repaint, No delay. Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern"  is pure Price Action trading. Indicator   detects   Doji Reversal pattern  on chart where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji Reversal pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji Reversal pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Doji Revers
Japan CandleStick Patterns
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Japanese candlestick analysis has been in existence for hundreds of years and is a valid form of technical analysis. Candlestick charting has its roots in the militaristic culture that was prevalent in Japan in the 1700s. One sees many terms throughout the Japanese literature on this topic that reference military analogies, such as the Three White Soldiers pattern Unlike more conventional charting methods, candlestick charting gives a deeper look into the mind-set of investors, helping to establ
FREE
TheStrat Patterns MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
Color Trend
Bruno Goncalves Mascarenhas
Indicators
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence / Convergence analysis, the Candle Color Trend is the easy and reliable way to identify the direction of the trend. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the premise that the upward trend is defined by prices that form a series of ascending tops and bottoms. On the other hand, the downward trend is defined by prices that form a series of descending tops and bottoms. Color Trend is certainly one of
FREE
Relative Strength Levy Classic
Bruno Goncalves Mascarenhas
Indicators
Classic RSL This is the classic indicator "Relative Strength Levy" (RSL), according to Dr. Robert Levy's study, called "The Relative Strength Concept of Common Stock Pricing", which was released as a hardcover book in late 60's of the last century. Key concept Use this indicator on various instruments to compare their relative strength: The resulting analysis values ​​will fluctuate around 1 The strongest instruments will have the highest RSL values ​​(above 1) and the weakest instruments wi
Filter:
Ruhail Ashraf Khan
632
Ruhail Ashraf Khan 2022.11.21 19:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Valentin Butorin
4142
Valentin Butorin 2020.07.23 15:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kayser
142
kayser 2020.04.13 20:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review