Engulfing Candle Pattern Alert MT5

  • Indicators
  • Thi Ngo
    Thi Ngo

    Thi Ngo

    4.9 (44)
    I focus exclusively on selecting projects from public listings that match my interests and skills. While I truly appreciate repeat clients and your positive feedback, I do not take follow-up or private projects. Thank you for respecting my working style!
    8 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 10 February 2024
  • Activations: 10

Identify Engulfing candle pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter).

This indicator helps you to identify Engulfing candle pattern or Outside bar (OB) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Engulfing candle appears. Engulfing candle pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals.

You can choose between standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle body) or non standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle high - low )

Alerts can be turned on and off:
Popup
Email
Push Notification
Sound (Note that popup alert must be turned off when using sound alert)

You can change arrow size and color.

The indicator has a built-in RSI filter, You can turn the RSI filter on and off, as well as change the parameter settings for the RSI.

You can filter by direction: Bullish And Bearish, Bullish Only, or Bearish Only.

To configure push Notification: Tools/Options/Notifications Tab
To configure Email: Tools/Options/Email Tab
Location of sound files: metatrader installation folder/Sounds folder

You can try in strategy tester before purchase (note the alert function does not work with strategy tester).


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys
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This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending order
Engulfing Candle Pattern Alert
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Identify Engulfing candle pattern  with Arrows & Alert ( built-in   RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Engulfing candle pattern or Outside bar (OB) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Engulfing candle appears. Engulfing candle pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can choose between standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle body) or non standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle high - low ) Alerts can be turned on an
Pinbar Candle Pattern Alert
Thi Ngo
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Identify Pinbar Candle Pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Pin bar Candlestick Pattern (or shooting star & hammer pattern) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Pin bar appears. Pin bar pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can set Minimum Percent of Wick (or Tail) Length over full bar length (Recommended: 60%, 70%, 75%). Alerts can be turned on and off: Popup Email Push Notification Soun
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys MT5
Thi Ngo
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This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use  (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending orde
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
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This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Pinbar Candle Pattern Alert MT5
Thi Ngo
5 (1)
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Identify Pinbar Candle Pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Pin bar Candlestick Pattern (or shooting star & hammer pattern) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Pin bar appears. Pin bar pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can set Minimum Percent of Wick (or Tail) Length over full bar length (Recommended: 60%, 70%, 75%). Alerts can be turned on and off: Popup Email Push Notification Soun
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