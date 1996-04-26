The Driver trend technical indicator is used to analyze price movements in the Forex market. It is included in the so-called arrow indicators. And it is very practical in that it forms arrows in places where buy signals appear, or, conversely, sell signals.





The indicator helps to analyze the market at a selected time interval. He defines the mainstream. The Driver trend indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good result.