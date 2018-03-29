PZ HHHc LLLc
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 May 2021
A personal implementation of a famous trend principle known as higher high, higher close, lower low, lower close (HHHC - HHHL). It uses price action alone to determine trend direction, trend changes and pullback zones.
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- Customizable breakout period
- Customizable colors and sizes
- It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
- It implements alerts of all kinds
The indicator defines three price zones:
- Buy zones are blue
- Sell zones are red
- Pullback zones are pink
- Trending zones are green
This indicator helps to confirm...
- Market structure and levels, using historical lines
- Trends, pullbacks and reversals, using zones
- Possible reversals or continuations, lines go flat
Settings
- Period - Breakout period in bars to determine a trend change.
- Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.
- Colors - Colors of the different price zones: buy, sell, pullbacks and trend zones.
- Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Great Work!