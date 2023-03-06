True Turbo MT4

4

Turbo performance comes first.

Attention! The phrases machine learning, neural networks, AI, GPT, ... and other buzzwords are not used in the desccription and operation of the EA.
Just catching overbought/oversold in the Asian session using the grid, human brain, experience and a lot of backtests. 

True Turbo uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends without taking unnecessary risk.

Features
100% automated trades
Dynamic basket takeprofit
High spread protection
Fixed & Auto volume
Backtested & optimized in 2010-2022 (every tick, 99% history quality

Guidelines
Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)
Leverage: 1:500+
ECN account
$400 per 0.01l
EURUSD, M5

FAQ
Q: I have $1000. Am I going to be a millionaire?
A: This cannot be guaranteed, but ... *
Q: I hate drawdowns and losses. Will I have them? 
A: Unfortunately, yes.
Q: I don't want to lose my deposit. Is it safe?
A: Turbo performance means high risk, so it's not completely safe.
Q: I want less risk. Is it possible?
A: More risk per trade - more return, less risk per trade - less return.
Q: Are True Turbo and True Range P the same thing?
A: No, they are similar, but they apply different algorithms to enter trades  and money management
* based on backtest scores

Links
Products
Signals
Telegram @smartforexlab

Inputs
--- Common ---
Magic
Comment
Positions Direction Max, pos
Volume Position Max, lot
Spread Max, point
Timeframe In (to open positions)
Takeprofit Type

Tp_Tick (on the tick)
Tp_Bar (at the new bar)
--- Volume ---
Volume Type
Vol_Fix (fixed volume - Volume Fixed Value)
Vol_Rel (relative volume - Balance/VolumeRelativeValue*VolumeFixedValue)
Volume Fixed Value, lot
Volume Relative Value, $
--- Levels ---
Stoploss, point
Takeprofit, point
Takeprofit Position 2, pos (takeprofit changing position)
Takeprofit 2, point
Grid, point
--- Time ---
Time On
Time Off ---- Pattern ---
Pattern Period, bar
Pattern Period Avg - averaging period, bar
Pattern Level, %
Pattern Ratio, % 
--- Display ---
Display Deals (displaying trades on the chart)
Color Buy (clrNone-not used)
Color Sell (clrNone-not used)
Color Panel Background (clrNone-not used)
Color Panel Info
Reviews 5
NN
1174
NN 2024.03.26 16:14 
 

True Turbo only trades a few times a month, but when it does, the trades are profitable.

This developer is truly amazing, not only in programming this EA but also as a person.

kkwan127
30
kkwan127 2023.05.10 17:22 
 

Lets see how this EA work

ktyong
162
ktyong 2023.03.07 16:01 
 

like True Range EA, setting this up with low risk running along good old TRP.

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Experts
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Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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True Range Pro
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Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System True Range Pro enters the market in the night session using indicators modified on the basis of machine learning to open a position. Dynamic order grid can be applied when price moves against open positions. The special Active Order option significantly increases performance when the number of open positions increases. Trailing Stop and Drawdown Stop options can be applied for additional account protection Depending on the position volume, True Range
True Range Pro MT5
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Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System The True Range Pro EA is a fully automated expert advisor that trades at night and exploits price reversion. The EA trades using limit orders with stop loss and take profit. This EA works best on EURUSD. The True Range Pro is designed to work on the MetaTrader 4/5 platform. It is easy to install and comes with detailed instructions on how to set it up. The EA is optimized for use on the M5 timeframe and can be used on any broker that offers the MetaT
True Turbo MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Experts
Turbo performance comes first. Attention! The phrases machine learning, neural networks, AI, GPT, ... and other buzzwords are not used in the desccription and operation of the EA. Just catching overbought/oversold in the Asian session using the grid, human brain, experience and a lot of backtests.  True Turbo uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends wi
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NN
1174
NN 2024.03.26 16:14 
 

True Turbo only trades a few times a month, but when it does, the trades are profitable.

This developer is truly amazing, not only in programming this EA but also as a person.

kkwan127
30
kkwan127 2023.05.10 17:22 
 

Lets see how this EA work

ktyong
162
ktyong 2023.03.07 16:01 
 

like True Range EA, setting this up with low risk running along good old TRP.

Kendran Dwijo Santoso
255
Kendran Dwijo Santoso 2023.03.07 01:10 
 

MQL5 is scam. Everything is scam here. Be very careful..

Trade2222
1312
Trade2222 2023.03.06 21:10 
 

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