Fenrir

  • Experts
  • Marco Lupi
    Marco Lupi

    Marco Lupi

    MSCS, Professional Software Engineer/Architect, system integrator. More than 20 years of experience in Finance.
  • Version: 1.7
  • Activations: 5

Fenrir is a fully automated quantitative swing trend follower EA. It trades Forex pairs using an adaptive market neutral multi-strategy neural network. It is scalable, and can manage SL and TP for orders opened by concurrent EAs on the same product (so called wolfpack mode), so that the user can add third party logic.

The multi strategy structure reserves all magic numbers in the range of x666xxx, and can manage order injection from other EAs. To work in wolfpack mode, just set any other EA to use a magic number in the 666xxx range while working on the same pair of Fenrir: orders without Take Profit or Stop Loss will be aggregated in clusters and chains, with a new common strategy.

This system doesn't use Martingale logic. Money management is dynamically determined on the basis of real time results. Signals are deduced from embedded custom complex non-linear indicators, mainly founded on hyper buy/sell, Fibonacci, vortex, pattern recognition and order balancing.

Timeframe is forced to M15 and cannot be changed.

The EA can be attached to different pairs at different graphs at the same time, managing each pair per se.


Features

  • VPS ready - Set & forget on local or remote server.
  • Account leverage control - Excessive account leverage is automatically mitigated, incrementing capital protection.
  • Broker margin updates - Broker margin changes in contracts are automatically checked.
  • Spread protection - Variable spread is considered in lot sizing and capital protection.
  • Progressive account protection - An internal mechanism helps in gradually reducing the account exposure.
  • Adaptive strategy - Contingency order geometry is reshaped up to lot saturation.
  • Lot sizing - Absolute lower and upper lot size are determined by the account profile.
  • Multiple stop parameters - Stop Loss can be shaped in different ways (amount, pips, contingency weighted, fair price deviation, trailing stop).
  • Wolfpack mode - Coordinate orders coming from other EAs.
  • Graphic interface showing - Zero-profit line, margin call line, Fibonacci levels, advanced telemetry console.
  • Telemetry console - It shows statistics on the account, prices, contingency order, exposure protection, in order for the investor to check the account current status and capital availability. Console background changes its color (safe, risky, unstable) depending on market conditions compared to the investor preferences.


Parameters

  • Max invested capital % - Percentage of equity used in active trading.
  • Trimmer for max lot size - Arbitrary multiplier that set up lot sizing calculation.
  • DD% loss threshold [%] - If account losses exceed this threshold, a Worst Order First Out sequence is started. It acts like a customized margin call.
  • Max fair price deviation [pips] - When fair price for the traded pair is hugely modified by external factors, the bot close loosing orders because no retracement is expected to occur.
  • Max applied Stop Loss [pips] - Worst case safety SL for an order. Can be automatically reduced for safety reasons.
  • Main order start time @ [hhmm] - Main trading time start hour.
  • Main order stop time @ [hhmm] - Main trading time stop hour.
  • Take Profit [account currency] - Take Profit (in base currency, not pips). Zero for automatic.
  • Stop Loss [account currency] - Stop Loss (in base currency, not pips). Zero for automatic.
  • Trailing Stop [account currency] - Trailing Stop (in base currency, not pips). Zero for automatic.


Requirements

  • Hedge option is mandatory.
  • Low spread accounts give better results.
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Reverse OCO
Marco Lupi
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Reverse OCO is a utility shaped to trade the news. Given the eventuality of a rally related to an economic event, the user can schedule an OCO (one-cancel-other) order with automatically calculated TP/SL points. At scheduled time, Reverse OCO will check latest volatility (at current graph timeframe), and place an OCO order with lots and price channel calculated on the basis of the max loss acceptable for the user. It works with every product , every timeframe . Parameters Event scheduling time
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