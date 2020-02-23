Easy Candlestick Patterns

This EA recognizes candlestick patterns, opens trades depending on the last candlestick pattern, and also displays its name (when the ShowInfo option is enabled) directly on the chart of the currency pair. There are also additional indicators whose parameters are adjustable (for example, ADX volatility indicator, dynamic stop loss parameter, trailing stop). The EA can determine both simple models consisting of 1 candlestick, and complex ones from 2 to 5 candles. The simple version of this adviser can be used only on the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes of the EUR / USD currency pair. To use it on other currency pairs and timeframes, use the extended version of this adviser, which in addition has more nitrok (for example, stop-loss on fractals and parabolic, calculation of the lot from free funds and others).

Input Parameters

Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin);

MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread to open trades (for floating-spread symbols, to avoid opening with a large spread);

Magic (unique identifier) - a unique identifier, use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal;

MaxTakeProfit - maximum take profit;

MaxStopLoss - maximum stop loss;

EnableAutoClose - enable/disable automatic order closure when a reverse signal appears;

FactorDynamicSL - coefficient of dynamic stop loss (values ​​from 0 to 2.5 are recommended), when it is on (greater than 0), Stop-loss depends on the candlestick model (but not more than the MaxStopLoss value);

Stop to breakeven after - sets the stop loss to breakeven after passing so many points (0 - off);

TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value (0 - do not use simple trailing stop);

EnableVolume - when enabled, candlestick volumes of almost every model are taken into account;

MinForceModel - minimum candlestick model strength for entering a trade (1 or 2);

CountCandlesLength - the number of candles to determine the optimal length of the candle in the model (recommended from 10 to 50);

AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;

MinAdxLevel - minimum level of the ADX indicator;

MaxAdxLevel - maximum level of the ADX indicator;

MinuteOpen - the minute after which the transaction will open (to wait a little after the candle closes, when the market cools down);

Trading start hour - hour to start trading advisor;

Trading end hour - hour of the end of trading;

OrdersComments - comment on open transactions;

CntBarslastSignalIsActive - count of bars, how long the last signal will be active for receiving by other advisers (for example, for RiseOrFallVolumesPro);

ShowInfo - show information (when turned on, information is displayed at the top in the corner, and the names of candlestick patterns are displayed directly on the chart above or below the signal candle).




