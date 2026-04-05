Story - arrow indicator Forex without redrawing. When a suitable moment for buying appears, the indicator generates a signal exactly at the moment of its appearance and not below or above the current candle. The arrow will be exactly at the price where the signal appears and will not change its position. When the price changes, the indicator does not redraw its signals. As a result, a trader, having opened a position, may not worry that the indicator will suddenly change his "opinion" regarding the market situation and force him to close the deal with a loss or nervously bite his nails, tormented by the unknown. The main thing is that the signals are given on time, without delay. In fact, there are many indicators with redrawing signals on the network, many factors cannot be taken into account in this case, from which even the guru of technical analysis will swell up, not like a beginner!





The Story indicator displays signals in a simple and clear way! The arrows not only show the direction of the deal, but are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal.