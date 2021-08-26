AO unpaid divergences

[How to use the Demo version] [MT4 Version]

AO unpaid divergences MT5

AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets.

Below some of the characteristics of this indicator: 

  • Time saving
  • Highly customizable
  • Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...)
  • Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading
  • Possible reversal swings
  • Alerts and Notifications on MT5 terminal or mobile App
  • Non-repainting or backpainting

Input Parameters

General Settings:
  • Enable Regular Divergences - Enable this parameter to analyze Regular Divergences
  • Enable Hidden Divergences - Enable this parameter to analyze Hidden Divergences
  • Divergences on Candle-Body - True: Divergences are calculated on Candle's Body. False:  Divergences are calculated on Candle's High-Low
  • Allow AO Cross Over - Enable this parameter to allow Divergences to cross over AO bars
  • Allow Price Cross Over - Enable this parameter to allow Divergences to cross over price candles
Divergences:
  • Enable Divergences between AO zones - Enable this parameter to analyze Divergences
  • Candles L & R to match AO with price -  This parameter defines the tolerance in Candle number to match the best AO/price values
  • AO zones L to look for divergences - This parameter defines the number of zones to the left of the current zone to look for Divergences
Divergences In-Zone:
  • Enable divergences inside AO zones - Enable this parameter to analyze In-Zone Divergences
  • Candles L & R for matching AO with price - This parameter defines the tolerance in Candle number to match the best AO/price values in the In-Zone Divergences
  • Min zone range to look for Divergences - This parameter defines the minimum amount of positive or negative consecutive bars of the AO to be considered a Zone
Unpaid Divergences:
  • Candles to wait to allow Divergence paying - This parameter defines the candles to wait before allowing the divergence to be paid. Less than 1 candle can lead to considering the Divergence paid at the moment it is created
  • Divergences (Color) - Color for unpaid divergences
  • Divergences In-Zone(Color) - Color for unpaid In-Zone divergences

Debug:

  • Debug Zones - Enable this parameter to display AO and Price Maxs/Mins recognized by the indicator
  • Debug Divergences - Enable this parameter to display already paid divergences

Starting date

  • Starting date - Select a starting date for the indicator

Notifications
  • Enable Alerts - Enable this parameter to get notify on your Metatrader terminal if a new unpaid divergence appears
  • Enable Notifications -  Enable this parameter to get notify Metatrader phone App if a new unpaid divergence appears

Support and questions

Do not hesitate to contact me for any questions and support

Author

Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (4)
Experts
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI: the AI trading EA for MT5 where GPT-5.6, Claude Fable 5 and Gemini 3.5 Pro make live trading decisions on gold (XAUUSD) and forex, with a Myfxbook-verified forward test, a dedicated Prop Firm Mode and a multi-symbol Portfolio Engine.   If you searched "chatgpt trading bot" or "ai forex robot", this is the one where the AI is real, and provable. v3.00 is live: the full roadmap, delivered. Current price 497 USD until August 1, then climbing on a published schedule to a final 9
DoIt GBP Master MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors. Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fa
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Backtesting Simulator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
4 (1)
Indicators
[ MT4 Version ] Backtesting Simulator MT5 - Manual Market Replay and Trading Practice Manual backtesting on a finished MT5 chart is compromised by hindsight. You already know where price went, even when you pretend you do not. Backtesting Simulator is a manual market replay tool for MT5. Start from a historical point, hide the future, control the replay and place simulated trades as price unfolds. You find out how you actually decide when the next candle is still unknown. REPLAY THE MARKET INSI
Advanced Daily Breakout EA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
MT5 Version Advanced Daily Breakout Advanced Daily Breakout  allows you to trade session breakouts in an automatic way and with an accurate order and risk managing. This EA focuses on defining the session range and trading its breakout. You can let the trade run until the end of the session or keep a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts' characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. There are three main w
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
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Order Block Indicator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Indicators
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Order Blocks - Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT5 Most multi-timeframe order block indicators for MT5 give you two bad options: keep switching between charts or display so many rectangles that none of them feels important. DoIt Order Blocks detects bullish and bearish zones from up to four timeframes on one chart. It tells you which timeframes are active and when price is touching one of their blocks, so you can stop searching and start waiting for price to reach
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
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Lumos
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilities
Lumos Lumos is a multifunctional trading assistant. It gives an overview of the current market situation for a better decision making. The strategy tester only provides a visualization of the application. Lumos is highly customizable and gives you information in multiple timeframes about: MAs, price structure, RSI, RSI MA and an overview of the price distance to possible SLs.
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AO unpaid divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ How to use the Demo version ]  [ MT5 Version ]  AO unpaid divergences MT4 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on
Fear and Greed MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using the Fear and Greed Indicator:  Click here Uncertain about when to take total or partial profits? The Fear and Greed is your reliable companion for making confident trading decisions. This innovative tool offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment, helping you identify key pivot zones and optimize your trading strategy. Why Choose Fear and Greed? Revolutionary Market Insight: Sentiment Analysis: The first indicator for that reveals the market's Fear and
TTM Squeeze Momentum MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version TTM Squeeze Momentum TTM Squeeze Momentum is an enhanced indicator ideal for recognizing consolidation periods in the market and the start of the next explosive move. This improved version is a volatility indicator based on John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" in which the histogram is based on a linear regression rather than a simple momentum indicator. Red dots on the middle line indicate that the market has entered a "Squeeze" zone or consolidation period, indicated in this enhanced versi
Gaussian Channel MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Gaussian Channel MT4 Gaussian Channel MT4 is the first indicator in the market that uses Ehlers Gaussian Filter methods to define trends. Nowadays, this Gaussian Channel is highly known as a method to support HOLD techniques in crypto. If the price is above the channel the trend is strong, if it comes back to the channel this can react as a resistance and indicate the beginning of a bear market (or Winter) if the price breaks below it. Eventhough the use of this channel focuses on h
Williams Vix Fix MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Williams Vix Fix MT4 Need help trying to time the bottoms in the market? Williams Vix Fix MT4 is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is comming to its end. TRY IT FOR FREE NOW! Williams Vix Fix MT4 derivates from Larry Williams's VixFix indicator addapted for fitting   every asset class . VIX reprensents the fear and greed in the market based on its volatility. A high VIX value shows fear in the market, this is usually a
MA Ribbon MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version MA Ribbon MT4 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to f
Wave Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
Order Block Indicator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Discover the future of trading with   Order Block Indicator , meticulously crafted for traders who demand unparalleled accuracy and customization. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this tool is your gateway to mastering Order Blocks and Supply and Demand Zones—critical areas where price reversals often occur. Why Choose Order Block Indicator? Transform Your Trading Strategy: Precision Analysis:   Pinpoint potential accumulation
Multi Timeframe MA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Multi Timeframe MA MT4 Multi Timeframe MA MT4 is an indicator that offers the representation of up to 3 MAs with different Periods and Timeframes. This allows the user to reprensent in one chart and timeframe information coming from other timeframes and get notified as any of the MAs crosses another one. Multi Timeframe MA is the   first   indicator in the market that offers Multi Timeframe interactions and a high customization   level from up to 7 different MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA,
Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 is an indicator designed to support Elliot Wave counts. The default settings help filtering out the noise in the market allowing a clear perception for the waves counts in differnt timeframes.   Elliot Wave Oscillator high customization level allows the you to optimize this indicator to your personal preferences. Shorter Periods and faster reactive MAs will provide more infomation but will require a higher level of experience for
Advanced Bollinger Bands RSi MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] [ EA ] Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4 Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the  Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA . The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or o
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Bulls and Bears Power MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Bulls and Bears Power Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified vi
Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4 Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the ind
SMT Divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version DoIt SMT Divergences - Non-Repainting ICT SMT Indicator for MT5 An SMT divergence indicator for MT5 that shows a perfect setup only after the swing has changed is not giving confirmation. It is giving hindsight. DoIt SMT Divergences compares confirmed swing highs and lows between the chart symbol and a second correlated instrument. When one market makes a new extreme and the other fails to confirm it, the indicator marks the disagreement. The default workflow uses confirmed swings. Y
Advanced Range Breakout MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] Order Blocks ICT Multi TF - FVG-Confirmed Order Blocks for MT5 Most ICT order block indicators for MT5 turn every opposite candle into an order block. The chart fills up and the label stops meaning anything. Order Blocks ICT Multi TF uses Fair Value Gap confirmation and monitors up to four timeframes from one chart. It is built for traders who want a defined reason for the block, not another coloured rectangle. GIVE THE BLOCK A REASON TO MATTE
ICT Breakers MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
ICT Breakers Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] [ Order Blocks ] [ Kill Zones ] [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks :  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced orde
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tolkunov-ss 2022.02.17 15:47 
 

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Diego Arribas Lopez
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Reply from developer Diego Arribas Lopez 2022.02.17 19:29
Appreciate the feedback! Thank you and enjoy it :D
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