English – Product Description (V1.42)
SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation
Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation.
What it does
-
Detects swing structure using pivots (BOS / CHOCH)
-
Builds Order Blocks (OB) and filters them by age, mitigation and trend
-
Optionally aligns entries with Support / Resistance and FVG gaps
-
Trades only via pending limit orders at OB levels (no market spam)
-
Uses EMA trend filter and session time filter to avoid random noise
-
Includes validator-safe checks for stop levels, margin and trade frequency
Entry logic (high-level)
The EA is based on a simple SMC workflow:
-
Detect a Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) using recent swing highs/lows.
-
Identify valid Order Blocks around the move (bullish and bearish zones).
-
Optionally require:
-
OB to be unmitigated and not too old
-
SR confluence within a configurable distance
-
FVG confluence (gap size and age filters)
-
-
Place a Buy Limit on bullish OBs after bullish BOS (trend or neutral bias).
-
Place a Sell Limit on bearish OBs after bearish BOS (trend or neutral bias).
-
Cancel or ignore zones that are too old, mitigated or violate risk rules.
All of this is handled internally – the user only needs to choose symbol, timeframe and risk.
Risk & money management
-
Lot sizing
-
Fixed lot size
-
Or Risk-percent of balance with automatic lot fitting
-
-
Hard SL / TP
-
Fixed SL/TP in points
-
Or Risk–Reward mode using a fixed SL in points and RR multiplier
-
-
Break-Even & Step-Lock
-
Move SL to Break-Even after price reaches a defined profit (points or R)
-
TP/Parts step-lock: lock profit step-by-step as price moves further
-
Separate minimal step in points to avoid micro-modifications
-
-
Session & trade limits
-
One trade workflow per bar (no bar spamming)
-
Max orders per signal, max open trades, max pending orders
-
Cooldown between trades in minutes
-
Pending expiration in minutes
-
Safety & validation features
-
Checks broker stop level and adjusts SL/TP distance if needed
-
Extra safety buffer between entry price and current market price
-
Margin check using OrderCalcMargin + free margin before sending the order
-
De-duplication of pendings near the same level (price tolerance in points)
-
One symbol only, one EA instance per chart – simple and clean behaviour
-
Designed to be validation-friendly for brokers that restrict “close-to-market” orders
Inputs overview
The inputs are grouped for clarity:
-
Trading / Execution – auto-trading on/off, magic number, max orders per signal, max trades per day, cooldown, etc.
-
Time Filter – trading session window by hours (server time).
-
Trend / Structure – EMA period, BOS confirmation mode, pivot left/right bars, BOS buffer.
-
Order Blocks – OB entry fraction, SL buffer, max age (bars), allow pre-BOS blocks, mitigated-only filter.
-
Support-Resistance Confluence – enable SR requirement, max distance in points, break buffer and pending offset.
-
FVG Confluence – minimum gap size, max age (bars).
-
Money Management – fixed lot or risk-percent, base risk percent.
-
Fixed SL/TP / RR Mode – choose whether to use fixed points or RR based exits.
-
Break-Even & Step-Lock – BE trigger, BE buffer, RR level, number of parts, minimum trail step.
-
Validator / Safety – entry safety buffer, lookback bars, pending expiration, duplicate-price tolerance.
-
Dashboard UI – turn on/off the on-chart dashboard and adjust its position/size.
How to use
-
Attach the EA to your preferred symbol and timeframe (for example: XAUUSD M15 or major FX pairs on M15–H1).
-
Select your risk mode (fixed lot or risk percent) and adjust SL/TP / BE / trailing to your style.
-
Configure the time window and EMA trend filter if you want to avoid specific sessions.
-
Run backtests on several years of data, then forward-test on a demo account.
-
Move to a small live risk only after you are comfortable with the behaviour.
Important notes and risk warning
-
This EA is a tool, not a guaranteed money machine. Market conditions change.
-
Always test on demo first and adjust settings to your broker, symbol and timeframe.
-
Use risk that you are comfortable with; never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
-
Past performance in backtests or forward tests does not guarantee future results.
TH – Product Description
SMC Workflow Auto EA — SMC SR / OB / FVG พร้อมยืนยัน BOS–CHOCH
EA เทรดอัตโนมัติที่ออกแบบบนแนวคิด Smart Money Concepts (SMC) เข้าเทรดเฉพาะเมื่อมีรูปแบบชัดเจน: การกลับตัวของโครงสร้างราคา (BOS / CHOCH) แล้วรอให้ราคาเทสต์กลับมาที่ Order Block (OB) โดยสามารถเลือกให้มีแนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR) และ Fair Value Gap (FVG) เป็นตัวช่วยยืนยันสัญญาณได้ EA ใช้คำสั่ง Pending Limit เท่านั้น และมีระบบจัดการความเสี่ยงอย่างละเอียด พร้อมตัวป้องกันสำหรับโบรกเกอร์ที่จำกัดระยะ “ใกล้ราคา”
EA ทำอะไรให้บ้าง
-
ตรวจจับ โครงสร้างราคา (Structure) จากจุดสวิง (Pivot) เพื่อหา BOS / CHOCH
-
สร้างและคัดกรอง Order Block ทั้งฝั่ง Buy / Sell
-
กำหนดอายุสูงสุดของ OB
-
เลือกได้ว่าให้เทรดเฉพาะ OB ที่ยังไม่ถูก Mitigate
-
-
เลือกใช้ แนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR) เป็นเงื่อนไขเสริมได้
-
เลือกใช้ Fair Value Gap (FVG) เป็น Confluence เพิ่มเติม (กำหนดขนาด Gap และอายุได้)
-
เข้าเทรดด้วย Pending Buy Limit / Sell Limit เท่านั้น ไม่ยิง Market ซ้ำ ๆ ทุกแท่ง
-
ใช้ EMA เทรนด์ และ ตัวกรองเวลาเทรด (Time Filter) เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงช่วงตลาดไม่นิ่ง
-
มี Dashboard แสดงสถานะสัญญาณ, โหมดเทรด, P&L รายวัน และข้อมูลสำคัญอื่น ๆ บนกราฟ
ภาพรวม Logic การเข้าออเดอร์ (แบบย่อ)
-
ตรวจจับการ Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) จากโครงสร้างสวิงล่าสุด
-
เมื่อมี BOS แล้ว สร้าง Order Block ที่เกี่ยวข้อง (Bullish / Bearish)
-
ตรวจสอบเงื่อนไขเพิ่มเติมตามที่ผู้ใช้ตั้งค่า
-
ทิศทางเทรนด์จาก EMA
-
ระยะห่างและการยืนยันจากแนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR)
-
มี FVG ที่ขนาดและอายุอยู่ในเงื่อนไขหรือไม่
-
-
วางคำสั่ง Buy Limit ที่ Bullish OB หลังจาก BOS ขาขึ้น
-
วางคำสั่ง Sell Limit ที่ Bearish OB หลังจาก BOS ขาลง
-
ยกเลิก/เพิกเฉยโซนที่เก่าเกินไป หรือไม่ผ่านกติกาความเสี่ยง
การจัดการความเสี่ยง (Risk & Money Management)
-
การกำหนด Lot
-
Lot คงที่ (Fixed Lot)
-
หรือ เสี่ยงเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของยอดเงิน (Risk %) พร้อมคำนวณ Lot ให้อัตโนมัติ
-
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit
-
ใช้ SL / TP แบบ ค่าคงที่เป็นจุด (Fixed Points)
-
หรือโหมด Risk–Reward (RR) ใช้ SL ตามจุดที่กำหนด และให้ TP คูณ RR
-
-
Break-Even & Step-Lock
-
เลื่อน SL ไปที่ จุดคุ้มทุน (BE) เมื่อกำไรถึงระดับที่กำหนด (จะใช้แบบ Points หรือแบบเท่าของ R ก็ได้)
-
ระบบ Step-Lock Trailing ล็อกกำไรเป็นขั้น ๆ ตามจำนวน TP/Parts ที่ตั้งไว้
-
มีขั้นขั้นต่ำของการเลื่อน SL เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการแก้ไขจุกจิก
-
-
การจำกัดการเทรด
-
จำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์ต่อสัญญาณ
-
จำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์ที่เปิดอยู่, จำนวน Pending และจำนวนเทรดต่อวัน
-
ตั้งเวลา Cooldown (นาที) ระหว่างการเปิดชุดออเดอร์ใหม่
-
ตั้งอายุคำสั่ง Pending (นาที) ให้หมดอายุอัตโนมัติ
-
ฟังก์ชันด้านความปลอดภัย (Safety / Validation)
-
ตรวจสอบ Stop Level ของโบรกเกอร์ ก่อนวาง SL / TP และปรับระยะให้ปลอดภัยโดยอัตโนมัติ
-
มี Safety Buffer ระหว่างราคา Entry กับราคา Bid/Ask ปัจจุบัน เพื่อป้องกันคำสั่ง “ใกล้ตลาดเกินไป”
-
ตรวจสอบ Margin ที่ต้องใช้ ด้วย OrderCalcMargin เทียบกับ Free Margin ก่อนส่งคำสั่ง
-
กันการวาง Pending ซ้ำที่ราคาใกล้กัน ด้วย Tolerance ในหน่วยจุด
-
จำกัดการเทรดแบบ 1 EA ต่อ 1 สัญลักษณ์บนกราฟ ช่วยให้พฤติกรรมของ EA ชัดเจน
-
ออกแบบให้ทำงานแบบ validator-friendly เหมาะกับการทดสอบอัตโนมัติของโบรกเกอร์
ภาพรวมกลุ่มอินพุต
อินพุตถูกแบ่งเป็นกลุ่มเพื่อให้ตั้งค่าได้ง่าย เช่น
-
Trading / Execution – เปิด/ปิด Auto Trade, Magic Number, Max Orders, Cooldown ฯลฯ
-
Time Filter – กำหนดช่วงเวลาเทรดตามชั่วโมงเซิร์ฟเวอร์
-
Trend / Structure – ค่า EMA, วิธีคอนเฟิร์ม BOS, จำนวนแท่งซ้าย–ขวาของ Pivot, BOS Buffer
-
Order Blocks – สัดส่วน Entry ใน OB, SL Buffer, อายุสูงสุดของ OB, ตัวเลือก OB Pre-BOS / Mitigated
-
Support-Resistance Confluence – เปิด/ปิดการใช้ SR, ระยะ SR–OB สูงสุด, Break Buffer, Offset ของ Pending
-
FVG Confluence – ขนาด Gap ขั้นต่ำ, อายุของ FVG สูงสุด (จำนวนแท่ง)
-
Money Management – เลือก Fixed Lot หรือ Risk % พร้อมค่าพื้นฐานที่ใช้คำนวณ
-
Fixed SL/TP / RR Mode – โหมด SL/TP แบบจุดคงที่ หรือโหมด RR
-
Break-Even & Step-Lock – จุดทริก BE, Buffer, ระดับ R, จำนวนส่วนของ TP, ขั้นต่ำการเลื่อน SL
-
Validator / Safety – ระยะ Safety Buffer สำหรับ Entry, จำนวนแท่ง Lookback, อายุของ Pending, ค่า Tolerance สำหรับกันคำสั่งซ้ำ
-
Dashboard UI – เปิด/ปิด และปรับตำแหน่ง/ขนาดแดชบอร์ดบนกราฟ
วิธีเริ่มต้นใช้งาน
-
เลือกสัญลักษณ์และ Timeframe ที่ต้องการ เช่น XAUUSD M15 หรือคู่เงินหลักบน M15–H1
-
ตั้งค่า โหมดความเสี่ยง (Fixed Lot หรือ Risk %) และกำหนด SL/TP, BE, Trailing ให้เหมาะกับสไตล์
-
กำหนดช่วงเวลาเทรด และตัวกรอง Trend ตามต้องการ
-
ทำ Backtest หลายช่วงเวลา และทดสอบบนบัญชี Demo ก่อนใช้งานจริง
-
เมื่อเข้าใจพฤติกรรม EA แล้ว ค่อยเริ่มใช้กับบัญชีจริงด้วยความเสี่ยงที่เหมาะสม
ข้อควรระวังและคำเตือนความเสี่ยง
-
EA ตัวนี้เป็นเพียง เครื่องมือช่วยเทรด ไม่ใช่ระบบรับประกันกำไร ตลาดสามารถเปลี่ยนสภาพได้ตลอดเวลา
-
ผลลัพธ์จากการ Backtest หรือ Forward Test ในอดีต ไม่การันตีผลลัพธ์ในอนาคต
-
ควรใช้เงินที่สามารถยอมรับความเสี่ยงได้ และทดสอบกับบัญชี Demo ให้เข้าใจพฤติกรรม EA ก่อนเสมอ