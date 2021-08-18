Double tops and bottoms

This indicator finds the "Double Bottom" and "Double Top" technical analysis patterns, shows them on the chart of the currency pair and can signal if the pattern was formed recently. These patterns are reversal, often after the emergence of the trend turns back or a correction occurs. In order not to search for them yourself, it is enough to add the indicator to the chart, after that, you can change different timeframes in order to quickly find such figures on one of the timeframes. There are some indicator settings for searching on different currency pairs (if the indicator does not find a pattern, you may need to change some settings). Also, you can change the color of reversal patterns, as well as enable the display of lines of not fully formed patterns.

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