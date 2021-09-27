Gold Titan is an automatic trading robot to trade Gold(XAUUSD). It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Gold Titan has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.





Benefits

Automatic market analysis by author's indicators

Non-linear algorithm of money management

Various algorithms for capital protection

Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.

Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.

Flexible risk management system.

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.





Recommendations

Min deposit $100.

Recommended pairs: XAUUSD

Timeframes: M5

MaxSpread : 35

Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick.



