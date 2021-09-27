Gold Titan
- Experts
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- Version: 3.10
- Activations: 5
Gold Titan is an automatic trading robot to trade Gold(XAUUSD). It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Gold Titan has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.
Benefits
- Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
- Non-linear algorithm of money management
- Various algorithms for capital protection
- Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.
- Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.
- Flexible risk management system.
- Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
Recommendations
- Min deposit $100.
- Recommended pairs: XAUUSD
- Timeframes: M5
- MaxSpread: 35
- Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick.
Все эти системы данного разработчика убыточные. Сделаны для бек-тестов. На реальном счете график идет в другую сторону.