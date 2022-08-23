Angle of Moving Average

Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT5, an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightforward visualization of market dynamics, the Angle of Moving Average stands as a robust alternative to complex oscillators, offering traders a direct gauge of bullish or bearish bias without the noise of overcomplicated formulas.

Traders embrace the Angle of Moving Average for its exceptional ability to signal trend strength, potential reversals, and optimal entry/exit points through intuitive histogram displays—green for upward momentum and red for downward shifts. By calculating the angle between the current moving average and its value N bars prior, it highlights when markets are accelerating (large histograms) or flattening (small or zero angles), aiding in avoiding whipsaws during ranging periods. Benefits include improved trend confirmation for swing and position trading, reduced false signals in volatile environments, and enhanced risk-reward ratios by entering on strong angles. Ideal for forex, stocks, indices, and commodities, this indicator's alerts ensure you capture momentum shifts promptly, boosting overall profitability in both trending and reversing markets.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • Flexible Moving Average Methods: Choose from Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), or Linear-Weighted (LWMA) averaging to match your preferred smoothing technique for accurate slope calculations.
  • Customizable MA Parameters: Adjust the MA Period for sensitivity, MA Shift for offset alignment, and MA Price Type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted) to tailor the indicator to specific market behaviors and timeframes.
  • Dynamic Slope Analysis: Define the "Bars Before" for slope computation to measure the angle over varying historical depths, providing insights into short-term or long-term trend changes.
  • Threshold-Based Signals: Set positive and negative angle thresholds to filter signals, ensuring only significant upward (green histograms) or downward (red histograms) movements trigger actions.
  • Multi-Alert Integration: Enable terminal alerts, mobile push notifications, or emails for real-time notifications on angle crossovers, keeping you ahead in fast-moving forex sessions.
  • Histogram Visualization: Displays green for bullish angles and red for bearish, with histogram size indicating trend strength—larger bars signal stronger momentum for confident trading.
  • High Performance: Optimized for MT5's efficiency, delivering fast computations even on lower timeframes without platform slowdowns.
  • EA Compatibility: Readable buffers for angle values and signals enable seamless integration with Expert Advisors for automated trend-reversal strategies.
  • Backtesting Ready: Non-repainting design and adjustable parameters support reliable historical simulations to validate and optimize your trading approach.

The Angle of Moving Average MT5 positions itself as an indispensable tool for traders seeking to decode market momentum with clarity. Its popularity endures due to real-world efficacy: precise trend strength readings, timely reversal alerts, and the edge in navigating volatile conditions. Transform average trading into extraordinary results.

You can also explore the MT4 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags angle of moving average mt5 indicator moving average slope trend strength reversal signals forex trading histogram alerts momentum analysis support resistance volatility detection

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Oleg Pokhilko
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Oleg Pokhilko 2023.02.11 13:20 
 

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Biswarup Banerjee
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Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2023.02.11 16:01
thanks for your input , but we can not simply calculate angle on a horizontal line. We need a point from where we connect the point of the price to measure angle with respect to that line. Thats why we have to take a reference point of how many candle back our source point would be
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