True Adaptive Standard Deviation Range MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 9 June 2021
An improved version of the standard Standard Deviation indicator.
It is now a responsive and smoothed line.
The setup is not straightforward - but I hope you can do it.
It is very easy to understand the readings of this indicator, the meaning is the same as that of the usual Standard Deviation.
//////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////
I hope this indicator will be very useful to you in successful trading.
Good luck.