OlimpCrossEMA

A multi-currency, Multi-time frame indicator that allows you to see the trend based on the intersection of 2 EMA without additional clicks, it searches for the last intersection on all timeframes at once and writes in the upper left corner in which direction the trend of the open currency pair is directed, as well as how long ago the last intersection was.





Based on this indicator, you can open orders if most of the trends are directed in the 1 direction and exit trades when the situation changes.





The indicator does not draw an EMA on the chart, which allows you to use the free space to your advantage, you can add an additional confirming indicator, for example, RSI or MACD.



