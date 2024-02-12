OlimpCrossEMA

A multi-currency, Multi-time frame indicator that allows you to see the trend based on the intersection of 2 EMA without additional clicks, it searches for the last intersection on all timeframes at once and writes in the upper left corner in which direction the trend of the open currency pair is directed, as well as how long ago the last intersection was.

Based on this indicator, you can open orders if most of the trends are directed in the 1 direction and exit trades when the situation changes.

The indicator does not draw an EMA on the chart, which allows you to use the free space to your advantage, you can add an additional confirming indicator, for example, RSI or MACD. 

The indicator is based on 2 EMAS - fast and slow, calculated at an average price. fast - has a period of 24, and slow - 60, which allows you to cut off more false signals without losing frequency!

Please leave feedback in the form of a review so that I can know what else can be improved and improved!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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OlimpATR
Vladimir Zotov
Indicators
This indicator allows you to find out how much the price can pass on the current bar. It looks for the average ATR value for the previous 5 bars and draws 2 price boundaries. You can use it on any timeframe of any instrument.  Based on this indicator, you can set stop loss and profit levels, as well as use it in other good strategies. Do not forget to use risk management while trading!
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