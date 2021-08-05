USD Easy Scalper
- Utilities
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Nantakan LeungonnamWith over 10 years of experience in designing and developing trading indicators and Expert Advisors (EA) using MQL4/MQL5 and C++, I specialize in creating bespoke solutions tailored to each user's unique trading needs. Whether you require customized indicators to enhance your strategy or fully
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 5 August 2021
- Activations: 5
USD EASY SCALPER
USD Easy Scalper?
Hola Traders.
USD Easy Scalper ? This is my new a indicator. It will help you trade for easy .
EA will check signal EMA cross 2 line. and check signal all currency of USD.
EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF
and you can trade all symbols just ONE CLICK.
and TAKE PROFIT just ONE CLICK too.
I will always help you if you have any questions.
Best regards, Nantakan.
"FIND YOUR WAY"
ENJOY.