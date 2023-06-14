Breakout01 MT4

Breakout01_MT4  , the fully-automatic and customizable trading solution for maximum profitability. With our advanced lotsize calculation feature, you can easily choose your desired level of risk. Set your take profit and stop loss levels for optimal trade management. Our built-in feature to stop trades during high-impact news ensures that you never miss a beat. Additionally, we provide protection against high spreads and guarantee that there is no grid or martingale system in place. Lastly, our real-time reporting feature sends updates straight to your Telegram, keeping you in the loop at all times. Try Breakout01 MT4 today and experience the difference!

$578 Promotion 50% off now for launch product ---> $289

Monitor
REAL ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1983307


Requirements

Trading pairs  Recommended  EURUSD ,USDJPY
Timeframe   M15 
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:500
Brokers
 Zero spread, low spread and low commission broker


Features

  • Fully automatic lotsize calculation.
  • Choose your risk.
  • Take profit and Stop loss every orders.
  • No grid.
  • No martingale.
  • Stop trade high-impact news.
  • Protection high spread.
  • Report to telegram.


Settings

  • MagicNumber - set magic.
  • Risk_Percent  - your risk for lotsize calculation.
  • TP - take profit in point.
  • SL - stop loss in point.
  • TRAILING_STOP - true / false.
  • Trailling_Start - Trailing Stop is activated as soon as a trade is more than the Trailling_Start in point.
  • Trailling_Step - step in point for modify stoploss price.
  • Max_Spread - max spread for trade.
  • Closing_Time - true / false.
  • Closing_Time_Minute - order minute timeout.
  • AutoFast_CutLoss - true / false cutloss faster from auto signal.
  • Max_Daily_Drawdown - true / false.
  • Daily_Drawdow - max daily drawdow for stop trade.
  • Start_Hour  - hour of the start trade.
  • Start_Minute  minute of the start trade.
  • End_Hour  hour of the end trade.
  • End_Minute  minute of the end trade.
  • End_Day_Close_All  - true / false close all of end day.
  • End_Day_Close_Swap_Loss -  true / false close just swap loss of end day.
  • End_Day_Close_Hour -  hour of close.
  • End_Day_Close_Minute - minute of close.
  • End_Friday - true / false.
  • End_Friday_Hour - hour of the end friday.
  • End_Friday_Minute minute of the end friday.
  • End_Friday_Close_All - close all on friday.
  • Stop_Trade_High_Impact - ture / false.
  • Low_Impact_news - ture / false.
  • Medium_Impact_news - ture / false.
  • High_Impact_news  - ture / false.
  • Minutes_Before_news -  minutes before news stop trade.
  • Minutes_After_news -  minutes after news start trade.
  • Close_Before_news - close all orders before news.
  • REPORT_DAY_TO_TELEGREAM - true / false.
  • TelegramBotToken -  TelegramBotToken.
  • ChatId -  ChatId.




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