Multi29PairsVolumeBar
- Indicators
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Nantakan LeungonnamWith over 10 years of experience in designing and developing trading indicators and Expert Advisors (EA) using MQL4/MQL5 and C++, I specialize in creating bespoke solutions tailored to each user's unique trading needs. Whether you require customized indicators to enhance your strategy or fully
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 September 2018
- Activations: 5
Hola Traders.
This indicator Developed from VolumeBar indicator.
By the signal show from the last bar complete.
Show 9 time frame and 29 pairs currency.
XAU,USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY
The display parameters are color customizable.
Original Parameters:
- ColorGreen - buy signal.
- ColorRed - sell signal.
- Font29PairsColor - color of font 29 pairs currency.
Thanks Traders