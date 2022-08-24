Currency Strength 28Pairs

5

Calculate 28 pairs buy and sell volume real-time.


This Indicator is good for all trader. It will increase the accuracy and decision making of placing orders. It shows the strength and weakness of every currency. It's a great help to you.

CurrencyStrength28pairs - The indicator calculates the price and the buy and sell volume of every currency pair. Show you the results on the board in real time. and averaged all currency pairs to show the strength of the current currency.

Features
  • Result on the board.
  • Line strength all currency.
  • Auto switch pair crurency.

*Use the signals of CurrencyStrength28pairs with support and resistance. for entering orders with the highest accuracy.

More updates coming soon.

Reviews 1
نجا ت
38
نجا ت 2025.05.06 13:03 
 

Good indicator.I recomend.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Pending Grid STOP Manual MT5
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Utilities
Hola Traders. By popular demand from my fellow traders, I am excited to announce the release of my newly developed tool for placing pending order grids. Many of you have already benefited from this tool, and several have requested a version for MT5. Now, it is available for everyone! This automatic grid trading placement tool is convenient, easy to use, and fast. It also includes quick action buttons for closing profits, losses, and pending orders. No matter how many pending orders you have, jus
Pending Grid LIMIT Manual MT5
Nantakan Leungonnam
Utilities
Hola Traders. By popular demand from my fellow traders, I am excited to announce the release of my newly developed tool for placing pending order grids. Many of you have already benefited from this tool, and several have requested a version for MT5. Now, it is available for everyone! This automatic grid trading placement tool is convenient, easy to use, and fast. It also includes quick action buttons for closing profits, losses, and pending orders. No matter how many pending orders you have, jus
Easy Close
Nantakan Leungonnam
Utilities
The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or Close all orders just click function that you want. Easy Close. - close PROFIT - close LOSS - close BUY - close SELL - close ALL ORDERS If you find problem about function or you cant not work pls contact me. I will help you anytime. Please Ratings and Reviews. Thanks Traders. ENJOY.
FREE
Pending Grid STOP Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Utilities
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for using
Pending Grid LIMIT Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (3)
Utilities
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for usin
VolumeBarr
Nantakan Leungonnam
Indicators
VolumeBar Hola Traders. This indicator will show line graph of each bar's volume. Indicates the volume of purchases and sales of each bar's volume. You can use this indicator with every currency pairs and every time frame. The display parameters are color customizable. Original Parameters: ColorGreen - buy volume. ColorRed - sell volume.  Thanks Traders
Multi29PairsVolumeBar
Nantakan Leungonnam
Indicators
Hola Traders. This indicator Developed from VolumeBar indicator. By the signal show from the last bar complete. Show 9 time frame and 29 pairs currency. XAU,USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY The display parameters are color customizable. Original Parameters: ColorGreen - buy signal. ColorRed - sell signal.  Font29PairsColor - color of font 29 pairs currency. Thanks Traders
Price Action Alert
Nantakan Leungonnam
Indicators
The Price Action Alert Indicator MT4 is a custom indicator made for the traders which help the traders to distinguish the price ticks that make the market price action understood. This indicator utilizes bearish or bullish signs at its cost rates. This   Price Action Strategy   gives open doors for different examples in elements that are undetectable to the unaided eye. This indicator is exceptionally intended for Meta trader 4 . You can undoubtedly make benefits by understanding this indicator
Who Strong Who Weak
Nantakan Leungonnam
Indicators
Who Strong Who Weak ? Hola Traders. Who Strong Who Weak ? This is my new a indicator.  It will help to show the flow of money. by using the currency pairs BASE ON USD. Makes you know  currency   how much change by BASE ON USD. You will see THE MONEY FLOW and SUPPORT ZONE and RESISTANCE ZONE of all currency. I will always help you if you have any questions. Best regards, Nantakan. ENJOY.
USD Easy Scalper
Nantakan Leungonnam
Utilities
USD EASY SCALPER   USD Easy Scalper? Hola Traders. USD Easy Scalper ? This is my new a indicator.  It will help you trade for easy . EA will check signal EMA cross 2 line.  and check signal all currency of USD. EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and you can trade all symbols just ONE CLICK. and TAKE PROFIT  just ONE CLICK too. I will always help you if you have any questions. Best regards, Nantakan. "FIND YOUR WAY" ENJOY.
Easy Risk Reward
Nantakan Leungonnam
Utilities
It is a tool that allows you to create orders very easily. The program will calculate the lot and profit automatically. from RiskReward what you set.There are two modes to choose from: Lot and Risk. step 1 set Reward Reward you want for set TP and Risk = 1 always. step 2 set Lot for MODE Lot calculate SL TP form Lot you set. setp 3 set Risk_percent for MODE Risk calculate lot  automatic form Risk percent of AccountBalance. For Example. AccountBalance = 1000 $ set Risk_percent = 2.0 so loss = 20
Breakout01 MT4
Nantakan Leungonnam
Experts
Breakout01_MT4   , the fully-automatic and customizable trading solution for maximum profitability. With our advanced lotsize calculation feature, you can easily choose your desired level of risk. Set your take profit and stop loss levels for optimal trade management. Our built-in feature to stop trades during high-impact news ensures that you never miss a beat. Additionally, we provide protection against high spreads and guarantee that there is no grid or martingale system in place. Lastly, ou
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نجا ت 2025.05.06 13:03 
 

Good indicator.I recomend.

Nantakan Leungonnam
2290
Reply from developer Nantakan Leungonnam 2025.05.06 18:44
Thank you very much, this is an indicator that I have written for a long time and I find it very useful because it helps to see the trend between currency pairs at the current time.
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