Easy Close
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Nantakan LeungonnamWith over 10 years of experience in designing and developing trading indicators and Expert Advisors (EA) using MQL4/MQL5 and C++, I specialize in creating bespoke solutions tailored to each user's unique trading needs. Whether you require customized indicators to enhance your strategy or fully
- Version: 1.0
The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or Close all orders just click function that you want.
Easy Close.
- close PROFIT
- close LOSS
- close BUY
- close SELL
- close ALL ORDERS
If you find problem about function or you cant not work pls contact me.
I will help you anytime.
Please Ratings and Reviews.
Thanks Traders.
ENJOY.
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