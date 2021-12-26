The Price Action Alert Indicator MT4 is a custom indicator made for the traders which help the traders to distinguish the price ticks that make the market price action understood.

This indicator utilizes bearish or bullish signs at its cost rates.

This Price Action Strategy gives open doors for different examples in elements that are undetectable to the unaided eye.

This indicator is exceptionally intended for Meta trader 4 .





You can undoubtedly make benefits by understanding this indicator. This indicator has blends like Pin Bar, Internal Bar, and Model of Engulfing for bullish and bearish patterns etc.





You can be use all symbols and all timeframe.





I will update new mode price action in the future. or if you need something mode Alert. Tell me and i will take it.





Thank You Traders.

ENJOY.