VolumeBarr

VolumeBar

Hola Traders.

This indicator will show line graph of each bar's volume.

Indicates the volume of purchases and sales of each bar's volume.

You can use this indicator with every currency pairs and every time frame.

The display parameters are color customizable.


Original Parameters:

  • ColorGreen - buy volume.
  • ColorRed - sell volume. 


Thanks Traders






















































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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Hola Traders. By popular demand from my fellow traders, I am excited to announce the release of my newly developed tool for placing pending order grids. Many of you have already benefited from this tool, and several have requested a version for MT5. Now, it is available for everyone! This automatic grid trading placement tool is convenient, easy to use, and fast. It also includes quick action buttons for closing profits, losses, and pending orders. No matter how many pending orders you have, jus
Easy Close
Nantakan Leungonnam
Utilities
The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or Close all orders just click function that you want. Easy Close. - close PROFIT - close LOSS - close BUY - close SELL - close ALL ORDERS If you find problem about function or you cant not work pls contact me. I will help you anytime. Please Ratings and Reviews. Thanks Traders. ENJOY.
FREE
Pending Grid STOP Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Utilities
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for using
Pending Grid LIMIT Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
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Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for usin
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Nantakan Leungonnam
Indicators
Hola Traders. This indicator Developed from VolumeBar indicator. By the signal show from the last bar complete. Show 9 time frame and 29 pairs currency. XAU,USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY The display parameters are color customizable. Original Parameters: ColorGreen - buy signal. ColorRed - sell signal.  Font29PairsColor - color of font 29 pairs currency. Thanks Traders
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Nantakan Leungonnam
Indicators
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Nantakan Leungonnam
Indicators
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Nantakan Leungonnam
Utilities
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Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Indicators
Calculate 28 pairs buy and sell volume real-time. This Indicator is good for all trader. It will increase the accuracy and decision making of placing orders. It shows the strength and weakness of every currency. It's a great help to you. CurrencyStrength28pairs - The indicator calculates the price and the buy and sell volume of every currency pair. Show you the results on the board in real time. and averaged all currency pairs to show the strength of the current currency. Features Result on the
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Nantakan Leungonnam
Utilities
It is a tool that allows you to create orders very easily. The program will calculate the lot and profit automatically. from RiskReward what you set.There are two modes to choose from: Lot and Risk. step 1 set Reward Reward you want for set TP and Risk = 1 always. step 2 set Lot for MODE Lot calculate SL TP form Lot you set. setp 3 set Risk_percent for MODE Risk calculate lot  automatic form Risk percent of AccountBalance. For Example. AccountBalance = 1000 $ set Risk_percent = 2.0 so loss = 20
Breakout01 MT4
Nantakan Leungonnam
Experts
Breakout01_MT4   , the fully-automatic and customizable trading solution for maximum profitability. With our advanced lotsize calculation feature, you can easily choose your desired level of risk. Set your take profit and stop loss levels for optimal trade management. Our built-in feature to stop trades during high-impact news ensures that you never miss a beat. Additionally, we provide protection against high spreads and guarantee that there is no grid or martingale system in place. Lastly, ou
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