VolumeBarr
- Indicators
-
Nantakan LeungonnamWith over 10 years of experience in designing and developing trading indicators and Expert Advisors (EA) using MQL4/MQL5 and C++, I specialize in creating bespoke solutions tailored to each user's unique trading needs. Whether you require customized indicators to enhance your strategy or fully
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 2 October 2018
- Activations: 5
VolumeBar
Hola Traders.
This indicator will show line graph of each bar's volume.
Indicates the volume of purchases and sales of each bar's volume.
You can use this indicator with every currency pairs and every time frame.
The display parameters are color customizable.
Original Parameters:
- ColorGreen - buy volume.
- ColorRed - sell volume.
Thanks Traders