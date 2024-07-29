Pending Grid STOP Manual MT5
- Utilities
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Nantakan LeungonnamWith over 10 years of experience in designing and developing trading indicators and Expert Advisors (EA) using MQL4/MQL5 and C++, I specialize in creating bespoke solutions tailored to each user's unique trading needs. Whether you require customized indicators to enhance your strategy or fully
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 23 May 2025
- Activations: 5
Hola Traders.
By popular demand from my fellow traders, I am excited to announce the release of my newly developed tool for placing pending order grids. Many of you have already benefited from this tool, and several have requested a version for MT5. Now, it is available for everyone! This automatic grid trading placement tool is convenient, easy to use, and fast. It also includes quick action buttons for closing profits, losses, and pending orders. No matter how many pending orders you have, just press the button, and all orders will disappear within seconds.
- Lot - lot size for pending orders.
- Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00)
- TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders.
- SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points.
- Take Profit - profit in points.
- Stop Loss - loss in points.
The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip)
and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL
you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All
*** ideas for using it. https://youtu.be/i9n-mNFHmOw
if you have a problem you can contact me all time.
Please Ratings and Reviews.
Thanks Traders.
ENJOY.
It seems to be working as described. I like its ease of use and appearance. Please add swap and time control option and setting to save the panel customization to make it more useful and efficient.