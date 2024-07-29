Pending Grid STOP Manual MT5

5

Hola Traders.

By popular demand from my fellow traders, I am excited to announce the release of my newly developed tool for placing pending order grids. Many of you have already benefited from this tool, and several have requested a version for MT5. Now, it is available for everyone! This automatic grid trading placement tool is convenient, easy to use, and fast. It also includes quick action buttons for closing profits, losses, and pending orders. No matter how many pending orders you have, just press the button, and all orders will disappear within seconds.

  • Lot - lot size for pending orders.
  • Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00)
  • TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders.
  • SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points.
  • Take Profit - profit in points.
  • Stop Loss - loss in points.

The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip)


and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL

you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All

*** ideas for using it. https://youtu.be/i9n-mNFHmOw


if you have a problem you can contact me all time.


Please Ratings and Reviews.


Thanks Traders.

ENJOY.



Reviews 1
itakhola
591
itakhola 2025.02.24 16:51 
 

It seems to be working as described. I like its ease of use and appearance. Please add swap and time control option and setting to save the panel customization to make it more useful and efficient.

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
News Filter EA
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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The script allows users to easily close positions if their profit/loss reaches or Close all orders just click function that you want. Easy Close. - close PROFIT - close LOSS - close BUY - close SELL - close ALL ORDERS If you find problem about function or you cant not work pls contact me. I will help you anytime. Please Ratings and Reviews. Thanks Traders. ENJOY.
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Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for using
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Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for usin
VolumeBarr
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Nantakan Leungonnam
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Nantakan Leungonnam
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Nantakan Leungonnam
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It is a tool that allows you to create orders very easily. The program will calculate the lot and profit automatically. from RiskReward what you set.There are two modes to choose from: Lot and Risk. step 1 set Reward Reward you want for set TP and Risk = 1 always. step 2 set Lot for MODE Lot calculate SL TP form Lot you set. setp 3 set Risk_percent for MODE Risk calculate lot  automatic form Risk percent of AccountBalance. For Example. AccountBalance = 1000 $ set Risk_percent = 2.0 so loss = 20
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Breakout01_MT4   , the fully-automatic and customizable trading solution for maximum profitability. With our advanced lotsize calculation feature, you can easily choose your desired level of risk. Set your take profit and stop loss levels for optimal trade management. Our built-in feature to stop trades during high-impact news ensures that you never miss a beat. Additionally, we provide protection against high spreads and guarantee that there is no grid or martingale system in place. Lastly, ou
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itakhola
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itakhola 2025.02.24 16:51 
 

It seems to be working as described. I like its ease of use and appearance. Please add swap and time control option and setting to save the panel customization to make it more useful and efficient.

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