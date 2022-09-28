Easy Risk Reward
- Utilities
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Nantakan LeungonnamWith over 10 years of experience in designing and developing trading indicators and Expert Advisors (EA) using MQL4/MQL5 and C++, I specialize in creating bespoke solutions tailored to each user's unique trading needs. Whether you require customized indicators to enhance your strategy or fully
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
It is a tool that allows you to create orders very easily. The program will calculate the lot and profit automatically. from RiskReward what you set.There are two modes to choose from: Lot and Risk.
step 1 set Reward
Reward you want for set TP and Risk = 1 always.
step 2 set Lot
for MODE Lot calculate SL TP form Lot you set.
setp 3 set Risk_percent
for MODE Risk calculate lot automatic form Risk percent of AccountBalance.
For Example.
AccountBalance = 1000 $
set Risk_percent = 2.0
so loss = 20$
calculate lot automatically form loss 20$
Current ON for BUY and SELL
Current Off for Stop and Limit You can drag it freely.
All panels will show the current status.
Very easy to use If you have questions or problems using the contact me now.
Please Ratings and Reviews.
Thanks Traders.
ENJOY.