OrderFlowMomentun

order flow indicator that monitors price formation effectively identifying market direction. As it is an extremely fast indicator, it should be used in support and resistance, static and dynamic regions, the OrderFlowWay will predictively indicate the veracity of breakouts that have not happened yet, showing whether there is action by big players in the traded price.

Operations must be carried out after crossing the lines, preferably close to the zero axis of the indicator.

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5 (1)
Indicators
As médias coiote automatizam a leitura de analise de médias rápidas e lentas no saldo do volume e preço. Quando as médias estão em modo compra, a coloração do candle fica azul. Quando as médias estão em modo venda, a coloração do candle fica magenta. Quando a coloração fica verde ou vermelho, temos a tomada das médias no volume mas não no preço, quando isso ocorre é um sinal de atenção. A concepção do indicador é ser utilizado para operações em saída de consolidações na direção da tendencia do
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Coiote Volume Candle
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Candle de Volume Coiote O Candle de Volume  Coiote é um indicador que mede a variação do volume no tempo, seu corpo é pela variação do volume anterior pelo volume atual, sua direção pelo fechamento do preço. 1. identificado um topo no indicador Candle de Volume  Coiote (marcado o fechamento do preço). 2. identificado um fundo no indicador Candle de Volume Coiote (marcado o fechamento do preço). 3. fundo 3 igual fundo 2 no indicador Candle de Volume Coiote, preço no 3 é diferente de fundo 2. P
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CoioteCandlePVA
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
5 (1)
Indicators
Candle com coloração de Volume Price Analysis  (VPA) segundo as definições da Anna Coulling, é possível configurar períodos de  climax e rising, fator de extreme e fator de rising. Pode-se usar volume real ou volume de ticks. O VPA considera a variação de preço por volume do período, indicando se um movimento está recebendo ignição, está em seu climax ou se já não existe mais interesse.
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Divergence Wave
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Ondas de Divergência. Antes do mercado tomar um sentido e se manter em tendencia, existem sinais que podem ser lidos, nos permitindo assim entender o "lado mas forte", e realizar trades de maior probabilidade de acerto com risco reduzido, esses movimentos são persistentes e contínuos, proporcionando excelente rentabilidade. Ondas de Divergência é um histograma que acumula a divergência de  entre preço e volume a cada tick, permitindo assim encontrar pontos de absorção, áreas de acumulo e distrib
CoioteChart
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O Indicador CoioteChart foi construído pra facilitar desde a leitura de contexto de mercado até a micro estrutura do candle, facilitando ajustes operacionais e tomadas e decisão com alta eficácia. Possui um controle para habilitar e desabilitar a visualização das pocs, vwap, zonas de máxima e mínima negociação, pode ser utilizado data sources de tempos gráficos para cálculos ou utilizado os ticks de agressão do time and trades, funciona com volume real e volume de ticks. As colorações são atrib
CoioteTarget
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Projeção de alvos harmônicos com dois cliques, os alvos possuem melhor qualidade quando ancorados em candles climáticos, seja de ignição ou exaustão ou em pivôs de alto volume. Funciona com qualquer ativo (volume real e volume tick), em qualquer tempo gráfico, ações, indicies, futuros, forex, criptomoedas, commodities, energia, mineiro e qualquer outro. As projeções devem respeitar os princípios de confluência e simetria, portanto não devem ser utilizados unicamente como critério de decisão, seu
CoioteTradeDetector
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O CoioteTradeDetector monitora o time and trades (time and salles), é possível criar filtros de alerta gráficos (plotagem de linha com qtd) com variações de agressões pré-definidas. É possível monitorar grandes lotes, ordens diretas e alta frequência de trades. Para perfeito funcionamento do produto é preciso ter os dados de agressão da corretora (acesso completo ao times and trades).
CoioteAverageSpreed
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O indicador CoioteAverageSpreed é uma releitura do indicador AverageSpreed. Ele mostra a relação de esforço x resultado entre o volume e a volatilidade do preço. Com o volume heatmap é possível identificar visualmente se o preço foi deslocado com uma quantidade maior de volume e se o deslocamento do preço apresentou maior resultado ou não. É possível identificar momentos de ignição e exaustão do movimento, além de injeções de fluxo para dar continuidade a um movimento.
CoioteWeisWave
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
CoioteWeisWave é uma releitura do indicador de VSA WeisWave com indicação do estouro de fractal, método de analise dos TradersPiolhos e implementado originalmente pelo Trader Dario Junqueira. A versão Coiote foi reprojetada para indicação da volatilidade do volume no fractal. A coloração adicional (azul e magenta) dão sinais de entrada, saída e pontos de gerenciamento, podendo ser usados também como suporte e resistência. Existem 3 modos de exibição do weis wave, por volume total, por range e po
CoioteDeltaCandle
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O indicador precisa do times and trades (time and salles) para seu correto funcionamento. O Volume é composto por ordens à mercado compradoras e vendedoras que agrediram o book de ofertas, o Delta é a diferença das ordens a mercado compradoras e vendedoras. O CoioteDeltaCandle monitora o time and trades e à partir dos dados de agressão forma candles temporais em 4 formatos diferentes, possível selecionar à partir de configurações. São elas: Modo com acumulação. Modo com pavio. Modo inverter.
Coiote Book Balance
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Coiote Book Balance é um indicador que monitora o livro de ofertas e indica de maneira simplificada o níveis de renovação de ordens agrupados no timeframe gáfico, mostrando quanto o maior lado renovou e a diferença dessas renovações. Além disso, é possível visualizar em quais preços estão as maiores ordens da cada lado, o preço teórico dessa liquidez e a quantidade de lotes em tempo real. Para correto funcionamento do indicador é preciso que o livro de ofertas seja aberto antes da inclusão do in
BopCoiote
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
5 (1)
Indicators
O Indicador BOPCoiote é uma releitura do indicador Balance of Power proposto por Igor Livshin em Agosto de 2001, publicado na Stocks and Commodities Magazine. Uma média móvel de 14 períodos é recomendada para gráficos diários. Embora o número de períodos possa variar dependendo da natureza do mercado e dos prazos. O nível em que ele agrupa seus fundos e topos é considerado uma das propriedades mais importantes do indicador BOP. Durante as tendências de alta, suas máximas frequentemente tocam os
CoioteOscilator
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
CoioteOscilator é um rastreador de tendência e padrões de estruturas gráficas. O Indicador é composto de 3 elementos. oscilador principal lento: histograma com nível de 0 até 50 e 4 cores, 2 compradoras, de 0 até 30 e acima de 30 e duas vendedoras, de 0 até 30 e acima de 30.   oscilador principal  rápido: linha magenta com nível de -50 até 50. gatilho:  linha amarela com nível de -50 até 50. O  oscilador principal lento  é um rastreador de tendência primaria. O  oscilador   principal  rápido é u
Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Visual Heatmap Book Analyser This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity. The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations. The color pale
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