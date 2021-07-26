OrderFlowMomentun
- Indicators
-
Alexandre Moraes De Souza LimaArquiteto e desenvolvedor de software.
Trader em mercados de FOREX, Futuros e CFDs.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
order flow indicator that monitors price formation effectively identifying market direction. As it is an extremely fast indicator, it should be used in support and resistance, static and dynamic regions, the OrderFlowWay will predictively indicate the veracity of breakouts that have not happened yet, showing whether there is action by big players in the traded price.
Operations must be carried out after crossing the lines, preferably close to the zero axis of the indicator.