Risk Validator

Evaluate operational viability in each timeframe and in any instrument, according to their respective spread and percentage volatility, which are essential for correct risk management in your trades.





This indicator is essential for both Day Traders and Swing Traders, as in addition to evaluating operational viability in each timeframe, it is also possible to identify the fair minimum stop for each period and instrument.





Example in Swing Trade: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.05% on EURJPY and the volatility on M1 of this instrument is 0.01%. It means that AT THIS MOMENT operations within this timeframe are unfeasible. When evaluating volatility in subsequent timeframes, we see that FOR THE MOMENT, only opportunities identified in H3 onwards are viable, since in this period the volatility of the moment is 0.19%, easily diluting the spread cost.





Day Trade example: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.04% on NVDA and the volatility on this instrument M1 is 0.12%. It means that AT THIS MOMENT operations within this timeframe are unfeasible. When evaluating the volatility in subsequent timeframes, we see that FOR THE MOMENT, the opportunities identified in M5 onwards are viable, since in this period the volatility of the moment is 0.29%, easily diluting the spread cost.



