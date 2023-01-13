This DYJ PowerSignalProfessionally is a complete trading system based on ATR of technical indicators. These indicators will record the current status of each POWERTREND in every time frame and currency pair analyzed. The DYJ PowerSignalProfessionally creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data. If there is a full coincidence on any pair an alert will pop up indicating such case. List data includes Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry. The LastEntry shows entry points (periods, price, time). When the trend intensity is greater than 75%, it is considered to be a strong currency pair.

The indicator can also analyze the trend reversing point time and the best admission price of each variety.

It can automatically open the chart window of a certain variety with new trends.

It can display a white vertical timeline and a white horizontal line of admission price.

Inputs Value

Periods = 14 - indicators Periods.

Text color = White - Normal text color.

Buy Signal color = LawnGreen - Long signal color.

Sell signal color = OrangeRed - Short signal color.

AlertOnlyTrendReversing = true -- Alert Only Trend Reversing.

Alert_ON = false - Disable Alarm. true - Enable Alarm: support Alert, Email, push.

Alert_Min_Interval = 15

Entry_Percent = PERCENT_100 - Trend percentage requirements PERCENT_100 or more.

Wait_Mins_For_Next_Signal = 30 - Wait for the next time of signal.





Author

Daying Cao, an experienced software engineer.



