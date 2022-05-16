The canonical MFI
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
John Bollinger's normalized MFI (Fund Flow Index).
Bollinger bands are used to calculate overbought/oversold areas.
It takes three input parameters:
MFI period - MFI calculation period
MFI Applied Volume - Calculates the volume of MFI transactions
BB period - Calculation period of the Bollinger band
BB deviation - Brin deviation
Calculation:
NormMFI = (MFI-BL) / (TL-BL)
Among them:
TL = BBands(MFI, BB period, BB deviation, UPPER_BAND)
BL = BBands(MFI, BB period, BB deviation, LOWER_BAND)
MFI - Money Flow Index(MFI period, MFI applied volume)
BBands - UPPER_BAND and LOWER_BAND of Bollinger Bands