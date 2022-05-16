The canonical MFI

John Bollinger's normalized MFI (Fund Flow Index).

Bollinger bands are used to calculate overbought/oversold areas.

It takes three input parameters:

MFI period - MFI calculation period

MFI Applied Volume - Calculates the volume of MFI transactions

BB period - Calculation period of the Bollinger band

BB deviation - Brin deviation

Calculation:

NormMFI = (MFI-BL) / (TL-BL)

Among them:

TL = BBands(MFI, BB period, BB deviation, UPPER_BAND)

BL = BBands(MFI, BB period, BB deviation, LOWER_BAND)

MFI - Money Flow Index(MFI period, MFI applied volume)

BBands - UPPER_BAND and LOWER_BAND of Bollinger Bands


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Thekeunpie
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"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
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