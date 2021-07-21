Trend VS is a simple indicator with simple and reliable signals. The high speed of reading signals from the chart is an advantage for a trader using this type of analysis. What could be faster than a visual signal from a chart? Only software reception of such signals. But we trade manually and receive signals visually. Everything happens quickly - they saw a signal, opened a deal, placed stop orders.





Also an important advantage of using the Trend VS indicator is the fact that it does not redraw. The main thing is the timely receipt of signals.





Experienced traders try to use in their work either indicators that do not redraw, or trade without indicators at all.