Net89

NeT 89 - is a fully automatic Forex trading advisor. This robot is very simple. The robot is based on a unique entry and exit strategy, low risks, low drawdowns. He can track dozens, hundreds of quotes of securities, make instantly the most complex calculations, make a decision and immediately open orders. He does not use any dubious strategies in his trading (martingale, grid, locking). He simply opens a trade, places Stop Loss and Take Profit in it and expects to work out faster and closes the deal. You can download this robot and test it in the strategy tester. View and analyze his trading logic.

Benefits of Net 89:

  • fully automatic.
  • saving personal time.
  • the absence of emotional errors in the implementation of transactions.
  • the order always has Stop Loos and Take Profit.
Requirements for trading with default settings:
  • five-digit trading account.
  • currency pair GBPUSD.
  • timeframe H1.
  • initial deposit from 300$.

Description of settings: 
  • Lot_in_relation_to_the_deposit- in this parameter, we indicate the volume of transactions opened by the robot in proportion to the size of the deposit.
  • Maximum_allowable_loss_in_points- specify the size of the Stop Loss. Indicated in points from the order opening price. If the price goes to a loss and reaches this value, the robot willclose the deal.
  • Desired_profit_in_points - indicate the size of the Take Profit. Indicated in points from the order opening price. If the price goes up and reaches this value, the robot will close the deal.
  • TrailingStop- specify the size of the trailing stop in points.
  • Dynamic_pulse_changing_price- in this parameter we specify the size of the tick accumulation at which a trade will be opened. That is, if the price actively moves in a certain direction and decreases or increases with each tick, the robot will wait until the required number of ticks accumulates and opens a deal. Maximum_spread - the maximum spread at which the robot will open trades.
  • Unique_bot_number- robot magic number. This parameter helps the robot to determine which deals it opened and which deals were opened by another robot or manually. It is necessary to specify a unique value of this parameter for each robot launched on the terminal.
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Introducing PipHunter M5 – an innovative forex scalping robot for the GBPUSD/EURUSD pair. Designed for effective intraday trading, this robot uses advanced market analysis algorithms to make decisions with lightning speed and maximum precision. The robot operates on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, providing a reliable and proven environment for automated trading. Advantages of the robot: High decision-making speed: Instant market condition assessment and trade decisions thanks to an optimized a
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Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 05:26 
 

Negative feedback!

Vadym Velychkov
1864
Reply from developer Vadym Velychkov 2022.09.23 07:08
Hello dear friend. Thanks for the feedback. Tell me in private messages what is the reason for your negative feedback? I will try to help you.
marcot
258
marcot 2021.11.10 23:26 
 

program is not working i added it to experts file in mt4 ,it sows happy face but id not working

Vadym Velychkov
1864
Reply from developer Vadym Velychkov 2021.11.15 15:25
Thank you for your honest feedback. I hope when you installed the advisor on the chart of a trading pair, did you check the box to enable auto trading? If not, he will not open trades.
Todd Butler
78
Todd Butler 2021.08.04 23:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadym Velychkov
1864
Reply from developer Vadym Velychkov 2021.08.05 09:36
HI! Here is the instruction for activating the product https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 If you have already bought, start reading from paragraph # 7 There is a detailed description of the activation process.
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