Net89
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
NeT 89 - is a fully automatic Forex trading advisor. This robot is very simple. The robot is based on a unique entry and exit strategy, low risks, low drawdowns. He can track dozens, hundreds of quotes of securities, make instantly the most complex calculations, make a decision and immediately open orders. He does not use any dubious strategies in his trading (martingale, grid, locking). He simply opens a trade, places Stop Loss and Take Profit in it and expects to work out faster and closes the deal. You can download this robot and test it in the strategy tester. View and analyze his trading logic.
Benefits of Net 89:
- fully automatic.
- saving personal time.
- the absence of emotional errors in the implementation of transactions.
- the order always has Stop Loos and Take Profit.
- five-digit trading account.
- currency pair GBPUSD.
- timeframe H1.
- initial deposit from 300$.
- Lot_in_relation_to_the_deposit- in this parameter, we indicate the volume of transactions opened by the robot in proportion to the size of the deposit.
- Maximum_allowable_loss_in_points- specify the size of the Stop Loss. Indicated in points from the order opening price. If the price goes to a loss and reaches this value, the robot willclose the deal.
- Desired_profit_in_points - indicate the size of the Take Profit. Indicated in points from the order opening price. If the price goes up and reaches this value, the robot will close the deal.
- TrailingStop- specify the size of the trailing stop in points.
- Dynamic_pulse_changing_price- in this parameter we specify the size of the tick accumulation at which a trade will be opened. That is, if the price actively moves in a certain direction and decreases or increases with each tick, the robot will wait until the required number of ticks accumulates and opens a deal. Maximum_spread - the maximum spread at which the robot will open trades.
- Unique_bot_number- robot magic number. This parameter helps the robot to determine which deals it opened and which deals were opened by another robot or manually. It is necessary to specify a unique value of this parameter for each robot launched on the terminal.
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