MACD Divergent BTC

Safe Trading with a $500 Account

This Expert Advisor (EA) has been carefully engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection, disciplined risk management, and sustainable long-term profitability over aggressive, high-risk trading. Rather than pursuing unrealistic returns, the EA is designed to achieve consistent performance by maintaining a conservative approach to every trade.

The recommended minimum trading capital is $500 USD. With this account size, the EA automatically starts trading using the minimum position size of 0.01 lot, which has been permanently integrated into the trading system. This initial lot size cannot be modified, ensuring that every user follows the same conservative money management principles established during the strategy's development and optimization.

The fixed starting lot is intentionally designed to reduce unnecessary risk exposure and provide greater account stability during normal market fluctuations. By preventing manual adjustment of the initial lot size, the EA minimizes the possibility of excessive leverage, helping traders maintain a disciplined trading approach regardless of market conditions.

This Expert Advisor is built with a strong emphasis on capital preservation before profit generation. Every trade is executed according to predefined algorithmic rules without emotional interference. The strategy continuously evaluates market conditions and enters positions only when its trading criteria are satisfied, allowing the system to maintain consistency and discipline throughout changing market environments.

Instead of focusing on rapid account growth or unrealistic monthly returns, this EA follows a philosophy centered on steady, sustainable, and consistent performance. The objective is to generate long-term profitability while maintaining controlled risk exposure and minimizing unnecessary drawdowns. This makes the EA particularly suitable for traders who value stability and account longevity over short-term speculation.

Optimized Exclusively for BTCUSD

This Expert Advisor has been developed, tested, and optimized exclusively for the BTCUSD trading symbol.

Every component of the trading algorithm—including market analysis, entry conditions, exit logic, trade management, and risk control—has been specifically calibrated to match the unique behavior of the Bitcoin market. The strategy takes into account BTCUSD's distinctive characteristics, including its high volatility, rapid price movements, liquidity conditions, and market structure.

Because of this optimization, the EA is intended to operate only on BTCUSD. It is not designed for Forex currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), stock indices, commodities, or any other cryptocurrency pairs.

Running this Expert Advisor on instruments other than BTCUSD is strongly discouraged, as doing so may produce inconsistent performance and results that differ significantly from those achieved during development and testing.

For the highest level of reliability and to achieve the intended trading performance, users should operate this EA exclusively on BTCUSD.

Key Features

Optimized exclusively for BTCUSD

Recommended minimum balance: $500 USD

Fixed starting lot size: 0.01 lot

Initial lot size cannot be modified

Conservative money management

Fully automated trading

Intelligent algorithmic trade execution

Focus on capital preservation

Designed for consistent long-term profitability

Suitable for traders seeking stable and sustainable account growth

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This EA is designed to follow a disciplined trading methodology with conservative risk management principles; however, users should always trade responsibly and only with capital they can afford to risk.