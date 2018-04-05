MACD Divergent BTC

Safe Trading with a $500 Account

This Expert Advisor (EA) has been carefully engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection, disciplined risk management, and sustainable long-term profitability over aggressive, high-risk trading. Rather than pursuing unrealistic returns, the EA is designed to achieve consistent performance by maintaining a conservative approach to every trade.

The recommended minimum trading capital is $500 USD. With this account size, the EA automatically starts trading using the minimum position size of 0.01 lot, which has been permanently integrated into the trading system. This initial lot size cannot be modified, ensuring that every user follows the same conservative money management principles established during the strategy's development and optimization.

The fixed starting lot is intentionally designed to reduce unnecessary risk exposure and provide greater account stability during normal market fluctuations. By preventing manual adjustment of the initial lot size, the EA minimizes the possibility of excessive leverage, helping traders maintain a disciplined trading approach regardless of market conditions.

This Expert Advisor is built with a strong emphasis on capital preservation before profit generation. Every trade is executed according to predefined algorithmic rules without emotional interference. The strategy continuously evaluates market conditions and enters positions only when its trading criteria are satisfied, allowing the system to maintain consistency and discipline throughout changing market environments.

Instead of focusing on rapid account growth or unrealistic monthly returns, this EA follows a philosophy centered on steady, sustainable, and consistent performance. The objective is to generate long-term profitability while maintaining controlled risk exposure and minimizing unnecessary drawdowns. This makes the EA particularly suitable for traders who value stability and account longevity over short-term speculation.

Optimized Exclusively for BTCUSD

This Expert Advisor has been developed, tested, and optimized exclusively for the BTCUSD trading symbol.

Every component of the trading algorithm—including market analysis, entry conditions, exit logic, trade management, and risk control—has been specifically calibrated to match the unique behavior of the Bitcoin market. The strategy takes into account BTCUSD's distinctive characteristics, including its high volatility, rapid price movements, liquidity conditions, and market structure.

Because of this optimization, the EA is intended to operate only on BTCUSD. It is not designed for Forex currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), stock indices, commodities, or any other cryptocurrency pairs.

Running this Expert Advisor on instruments other than BTCUSD is strongly discouraged, as doing so may produce inconsistent performance and results that differ significantly from those achieved during development and testing.

For the highest level of reliability and to achieve the intended trading performance, users should operate this EA exclusively on BTCUSD.

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for BTCUSD
  • Recommended minimum balance: $500 USD
  • Fixed starting lot size: 0.01 lot
  • Initial lot size cannot be modified
  • Conservative money management
  • Fully automated trading
  • Intelligent algorithmic trade execution
  • Focus on capital preservation
  • Designed for consistent long-term profitability
  • Suitable for traders seeking stable and sustainable account growth

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This EA is designed to follow a disciplined trading methodology with conservative risk management principles; however, users should always trade responsibly and only with capital they can afford to risk.

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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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The EA trades when MACD main line cross signal line . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. MACD_fast_EMA - Set Fast EMA period. MACD_slow_EMA  -   Set Slow EMA period. MACD_signal - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order
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The EA trades on price breakout and comeback oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the Stochastic oscillators. SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. K_period - Set K% period. D_period - Set D% period. Slowing_value - Set slowing value. Upper_level - Set overbought level. Lower level - Set oversold level Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more orde
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The EA trades on pending order which spike price and comeback to previous price, the pending order will deleted when end of the day . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Symbol on your chart. Spike_period - Speed of price (Set less = more trade). Spike_value - Time of price speed increase or decrease (Recommended value 0.1-2.0). Candle_size_pips - Maximum candle size previous pending order. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Mu
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TITIKORN KAMPAN
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The EA trades on BB Upper and Lower line distance reaches over pips . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING BB_period - Set BB period. Deviations - Set deviation. Upper_Lower_distance - Maximum pips reaches between upper and lower line. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips
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