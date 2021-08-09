Scalping Meter is a semi-automatic trading system based on a systematized mathematical modular structure of point interaction. This indicator, using a self-learning neural network, analyzes the historical data of the chart, studies the price movement and behavior, determines the reversal points in history and, using this data, predicts future price reversals. Price reversal points on the chart are indicated using arrows that are simple and understandable for each trader. Given the constant and dynamic changes in the market, this indicator is able to collect historical data of quotes and learn using mathematical models.

How to use the Scalping Meter indicator?

When the indicator draws a blue arrow on the chart of a currency pair, we open a buy trade and set a short TakeProfit of 20-25 points. In 87% of signals, the price will move at least 20 pips in the direction of the arrow. Thus, trading on the scalping system using this indicator, we will be able to open several orders per day. StopLoss is set at the level of 75 points. Or when the price crosses the moving average with a period of 27 in the opposite direction.

When the indicator draws a red downward arrow on the chart, we open a sell order and also place a short TakeProfit of 20-25 points. StopLoss is set at the level of 75 points. Or when the price crosses the moving average with a period of 27 in the opposite direction.

does not redraw data.

very easy to set up.

works on all currency pairs.

suitable for trading scalping strategies.

even beginners can work with it.

it can be implemented in any ready-made trading system. You can use his signals in your trading system.

it can be used to write an automatic trading robot. Any programmer can do this.

period - indicator period. Indicates the indicator with what frequency to search for input signals.



