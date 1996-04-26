Pips Scalper Indicator

Pips Scalper Indicator - is a forex trading indicator specially designed for traders who are interested in scalping strategy. Scalping is a trading strategy in which a trader attempts to make a positive trade by snippets of small price movements.

How to use the indicator?

When the indicator draws a green circle on the chart of the currency pair, we open a buy deal and set a short TakeProfit of 20-25 points. In 87% of the signals, the price will go at least 20 pips in the direction of the arrow. Thus, trading on the scalping system using this indicator, we will be able to open several orders per day. We set StopLoss at the level of 75 points. Or when the price crosses the moving average with a period of 27 in the opposite direction.
When the indicator draws a red circle on the chart, we open a sell order and also set a short TakeProfit in the amount of 20-25 points. We set StopLoss at the level of 75 points. Or when the price crosses the moving average with a period of 27 in the opposite direction.

Main features of Pips Scalper Indicator:

  • Accurate input signals - the indicator provides accurate signals for entering trades, taking into account various technical indicators and price movements.
  • Customizable parameters - access to the indicator settings allows traders to adapt it to their own trading strategies and style.
  • Multicurrency -support for trading on various currency pairs, which provides an opportunity to expand the range of opportunities for trading.
  • Convenient visual interface - the indicator is equipped with a convenient visual interface that allows you to quickly evaluate signals and make appropriate trading decisions.
  • Support for different timeframes - the ability to use the indicator on different timeframes, which allows you to adapt the strategy to different trading horizons.
  • Signals in real time - the indicator provides real-time signals, helping traders to quickly react to changes in the market.
  • Support of automated systems - the possibility of using the indicator in automatic trading systems (expert advisors).
 Indicator settings:
  • period - indicator period. Indicates the indicator with what frequency to search for input signals.





























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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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3.67 (3)
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
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