Super Scalping M5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Super Scalping M5 is a professional scalping robot for the Metatrader4 platform. The robot works on the algorithm of end-to-end market analysis using trading and analytical modules for virtual simulation of price behavior. Thanks to modern market analysis algorithms, the robot is able to quickly respond to sudden price changes and actively accompany transactions in order to optimize effective trading.
How do I test a robot?
- Download the free version of the robot from the website (only from a PC).
- The Metatrader4 terminal will open automatically.
- The robot will be automatically installed in your Metatrader4 terminal in the "experts" folder.
- Open the strategy tester in the MT4 terminal.
- In the strategy tester, select this robot from the drop-down list.
- Then select the "every tick" mode, GBPUSD currency pair, M30 or H1 timeframe.
- Enter 8 in the spread field.Specify the testing period approximately 1-3 years. To analyze the robot for a long time and see the objective result of the work.
- Then press the "start" button and the strategy tester will start testing the trade.
- Test results will be shown in the "Graph" and "Report" tabs.
Advantages of the Super Scalping M5 Robot:
- we trade with him on real accounts.
- the robot opens 3 deals per day depending on market activity.
- the robot trades using the scalping system.
- it doesn't need to be configured. The robot is already set up for trading.
- both a professional and a novice trader can trade with this robot.
Why is this robot professional?
- The trading algorithm of this robot was created by a professional trader with over 10 years of trading experience. Now this trader works in one of the most famous brokerage companies in the world. Further, this algorithm was typed in the code with the help of our programmers and tested in real time during 4 months of trading.
Requirements for trading with a robot:
- balance from $ 500
- trading accounts with five-digit quotes.
- leverage from 1: 100 and more.
- currency pair GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD.
- timeframes M30, H1, H4
Robot settings (we do not recommend changing the settings):
- pending_order_distance - in this parameter we indicate at what distance pending orders are opened.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size.
- StopLoss - stop loss size.
- Risk - specify the lot size for open orders. Indicated in proportion to the size of the deposit,
- Max_Spread - the maximum spread at which the bot will open new deals.
- Magic is a unique magic number.
I am very impressed with the performance of this algorithm. Unlike many other algorithms that rely on risky Martingale strategies, this algorithm appears to have very strong entry and exit logic.. You can see the trading signal on my page