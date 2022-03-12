Super trend scalping

Super trend scalping is a set of five Stochastics on different currency pairs in one window. Designed to determine the strength and direction of the trend, as well as to search for price reversal points. Using this indicator, you can simultaneously observe the correlation of 5 Stochastic indicators in one window. You can also determine the divergence of the stochastic and accurately find the entry points to the market. The indicator is suitable for working with any currency pairs and on any timeframes. In the indicator settings, you can choose which currency pairs to display in one window. The maximum number of currency pairs is 5.

Benefits of the indicator:
  • does not redraw
  • shows in one window on the chart 5 stochastics on different currency pairs.
  • suitable for determining divergence by stochastics.
Indicator settings:
  • period_K - Period (number of bars) for calculating the K line.
  • period_D - Averaging period for calculating line D.
  • Para 1-5 - choice of currency pair monitoring.
  • Bars - the number of bars to display.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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