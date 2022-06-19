Scalpostex

Scalpostexis a ready-made trading system that shows the trader the points and directions for opening orders. The trading system consists of 17 market analysis modules. Scalpostex analyzes the market using indicators, candlestick patterns and resistance/support lines. Using the method of complex market analysis, this indicator is able to predict price movements with high accuracy.

How to trade with this indicator (recommendations):

We recommend opening trades in the direction of the arrow that appears. If a blue arrow appears, open a buy order. If a red arrow appears, open a sell order. TakeProfit recommend placing an average of 15-25 points. StopLoss is set 2 times more than TakeProfit, or we close the order when a signal appears in the opposite direction. Also, this indicator can be combined with existing trading systems to confirm signals. 

System advantages:

  • No redraw, no delay;
  • Predicts trend changes;
  • Shows the reversal points of the price movement;
  • You can trade using the scalping system;
  • Works on all timeframes and currency pairs;
  • Easy to use for both inexperienced traders and professional traders;
  • Low risk entries;
  • No other indicator is required;
  • Pop-up Alerts, Push Notifications and Email Alerts;
  • Can be used in Expert Advisors;

Indicator parameters:

Period_short - period of the indicator's short wave. To calculate exact changes in volatility.
Period_long - period of the indicator's long wave. To calculate coarser price directions.
Period_signal - indicator signal period.
Signal - here you enable and disable sending notifications to your mobile phone.
Size-arrow - arrow size.
Buy - the color of the buy arrows.
Sell ​​- the color of the sell arrows.
Line_tickness - line thickness.
Bars - the number of bars in the period
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Scalping Meter is a semi-automatic trading system based on a systematized mathematical modular structure of point interaction. This indicator, using a self-learning neural network, analyzes the historical data of the chart, studies the price movement and behavior, determines the reversal points in history and, using this data, predicts future price reversals. Price reversal points on the chart are indicated using arrows that are simple and understandable for each trader. Given the constant and d
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Super Scalping M5 is a professional scalping robot for the Metatrader4 platform. The robot works on the algorithm of end-to-end market analysis using trading and analytical modules for virtual simulation of price behavior. Thanks to modern market analysis algorithms, the robot is able to quickly respond to sudden price changes and actively accompany transactions in order to optimize effective trading. How do I test a robot? Download the free version of the robot from the website (only from a PC
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
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New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constan
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Vadym Velychkov
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Scalping arrows not redraw - an indicator that shows price reversal points on the chart and does not redraw its signals. Also, the indicator sends signals to the trader via Email and Push. The accuracy of the signals of this indicator is approximately 92-94% on the M5 timeframe and more than 95% on the H1 timeframe. Thus, this indicator allows the trader to accurately open trades and predict further price movement. Price reversal points on the chart are indicated using simple and understandable
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Pips Scalper Indicator
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Introducing PipHunter M5 – an innovative forex scalping robot for the GBPUSD/EURUSD pair. Designed for effective intraday trading, this robot uses advanced market analysis algorithms to make decisions with lightning speed and maximum precision. The robot operates on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, providing a reliable and proven environment for automated trading. Advantages of the robot: High decision-making speed: Instant market condition assessment and trade decisions thanks to an optimized a
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