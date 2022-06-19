Scalpostex is a ready-made trading system that shows the trader the points and directions for opening orders. The trading system consists of 17 market analysis modules. Scalpostex analyzes the market using indicators, candlestick patterns and resistance/support lines. Using the method of complex market analysis, this indicator is able to predict price movements with high accuracy.

How to trade with this indicator (recommendations):

We recommend opening trades in the direction of the arrow that appears. If a blue arrow appears, open a buy order. If a red arrow appears, open a sell order. TakeProfit recommend placing an average of 15-25 points. StopLoss is set 2 times more than TakeProfit, or we close the order when a signal appears in the opposite direction. Also, this indicator can be combined with existing trading systems to confirm signals. System advantages:

No redraw, no delay;

Predicts trend changes;

Shows the reversal points of the price movement;

You can trade using the scalping system;

Works on all timeframes and currency pairs;

Easy to use for both inexperienced traders and professional traders;

Low risk entries;

No other indicator is required;

Pop-up Alerts, Push Notifications and Email Alerts;

Can be used in Expert Advisors;

Indicator parameters:

Period_short - period of the indicator's short wave. To calculate exact changes in volatility.

Period_long - period of the indicator's long wave. To calculate coarser price directions.

Period_signal - indicator signal period.

Signal - here you enable and disable sending notifications to your mobile phone.

Size-arrow - arrow size.

Buy - the color of the buy arrows.

Sell ​​- the color of the sell arrows.

Line_tickness - line thickness.

Bars - the number of bars in the period