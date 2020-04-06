Halley´s comet It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. Halley´s comet . It is a 100% automatic system,

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.

Is a revolution in the customization of the trading.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Halley´s comet has an intelligent TrailingStop management to improve the efficiency of the system





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.



"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.



Input parameters:

Magic Number: One different number for pair.



Hour Init: Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker

TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL

TrailingStep: Value Of Trailing Step, steps in which the SL moves



