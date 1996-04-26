The Trend movement indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. A signal to exit the oversold area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Usually, you need to set the relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels Bottom and Top - for this indicator.





Most often, a good trend is visible on a price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. And the indicator will help the trader to make decisions by helping him with the appropriate signals.