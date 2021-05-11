EchoCardiogram

This indicator allows you to monitor and correlate several assets simultaneously. Using an operational reading technique applied in Multimarkets, the user is able to observe the behavior of other assets visible to the current asset that is operating. With this, the user's ability to make decisions becomes more robust and grounded.

The indicator has the capacity to list up to 4 assets, with the possibility, also, to change the type of quote and be used both for the current price and the past prices.

In the first use of the indicator, it is recommended that the asset graphs be used in the open indicator, in order to streamline the indicator data.
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
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VolumeFlow is a Volume Accumulation / Distribution tracking indicator. It works in a similar way to OBV, but it is much more refined and includes the options to use: Classical Approach = OBV; Useful Volume Approach; Gail Mercer's approach; Input Parameters: Input Parameters: Approach Type: Explained above; Volume Type: Real or Ticks; Recommendations: Remember: The TOPs or BOTTONS left by the indicator are good Trade Location points. This is because the players who were "stuck" in these regions w
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Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
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Média Móvel que possui todos tipos de Cálculo comum: Simples Exponencial Suavizada Ponderada Conta com suporte para aplicação sob outros indicadores! Seu principal diferencial é o esquema de cores em GRADIENTE que, de acordo com a mudança no ângulo da média, altera suas cores conforme demonstrado nas imagens abaixo. Com isso, espera-se que o usuário tenha uma percepção mais suavizada das pequenas alterações. Bons trades!!
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This indicator calculates the Daily VWAP and projects its Bands in 3 upper levels and 3 lower levels (Supports and Resistances), offset by the Standard Deviation selected by the user. How to configure: Choose the symbol and the desired graphic time; Choose the type of price that is most suitable to calculate the Desired VWAP; Choose whether or not you want the Bands to be plotted; Choose the type of Volume you want to use (Ticks or Real); Choose the type of Calculation of the Bands (Deviation
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The Larry Wiliams' indicator named WillSpread considers the influence of the secondary Asset (Symbol) on the current Asset (trading). Indicator essence is to transform the correlation between assets in accumulated history data, providing an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. As exposed on his Book, Larry says: "a
VolumeCapacitor
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Designed by Fábio Trevisan, VolumeCapacitor is an indicator that, in addition to showing the volume quantity, shows its direction, having as main characteristic, the possible price tops and bottoms, or pullback areas. With its simple but not simplistic calculation method, it is able to determine areas where the defense of long and short positions can be assessed with a simple observation. VolumeCapacitor uses in its unique formula the OBV (Balance of Volume, or On-Balance Volume) idealized by J
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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Se você já ouviu falar do Método de  Wyckoff, Análise de dispersão de volume, etc., com certeza chegou até aqui para buscar o indicador que lhe faltava!! Nosso indicador é capaz de lhe mostrar a dispersão de volume negociado pelos grandes players durante todo o período de negociação! E o grande diferencial deste tipo de abordagem é a capacidade que este indicador possui de lhe mostrar onde está armado o "ACAMPAMENTO" dos BigPlayers e, assim, tirar o melhor proveito em seus trades, entrando junt
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For those who need a Volume Profile / Market Profile indicator, here is the solution! It contains the essential information: Control Point (POC); Higher Value Area (VAH); Lower Value Area (VAL); You can choose to SHOW or NOT SHOW the volume Histogram, according to your wish. If you choose to show the histogram, note that according to the type of asset, it is necessary to adjust the scale of the indicator (last parameter of the indicator). You can also choose from the data source of your hist
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This indicator creates the perfect RENKO for you to work with timeless types of Candles! Due to RENKO characteristics of timeless, the indicator adjusts trading arrows (otherwise they would be lost) and leaves them exactly where the negotiation occurred in Renko Candles! In addition, this indicator shows exactly the division between days, in order to make it clear to user where each trading session started and ended! Important details: The automatically generated RENKO has an accuracy of up to
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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A ‘Supertrend’ indicator is one, which can give you precise buy or sell signal in a trending market.  As the name suggests, ‘Supertrend’ is a trend-following indicator just like moving averages and MACD (moving average convergence divergence). It is plotted on prices and their placement indicates the current trend. The Supertrend indicator is a trend following overlay on your trading chart, much like a moving average, that shows you the current trend direction. The indicator works well in a tren
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This indicator creates the perfect RENKO for you to work with timeless types of Candles! Due to RENKO characteristics of timeless, the indicator adjusts trading arrows (otherwise they would be lost) and leaves them exactly where the negotiation occurred in Renko Candles! In addition, this indicator shows exactly the division between days, in order to make it clear to user where each trading session started and ended! Furthermore, the following indicators were added, giving you bigger analysis p
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One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was devised by David Weis to facilitate reading the directional flow. For the disciples of the Wyckoff method, this means an evolution, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always looking for Accumulation and Distribution zones for traded assets. For better understanding, in this indicator we try to cover every reading of EFFORT (traded volume) versus RESULT (price change). Thus, you can apply the indicator on the chart twice to
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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AUTO MIDAS VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Commonly, MIDAS VWAP damand you to determine the initial point of analysis. This indicator plots automatically based on ZigZag Approach. You will be able to use up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW MIDAS VWAP's. Wish the best trade results!!
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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Long & Short Based on Cointegration Statistical and Quantitative Long-Short (Pair Trading) approach for long and short positions. Your CPU will always be safe and stable when using Multiple Linear Regression if you have a reliable indicator. Based on the results of this indicator, you can execute a long and short or a long and long/short and short trade between two separate assets. It can show you a Highly informative dashboard based on Cointegration Search you determine, with all statistical d
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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Be aware that standard parameters are not a recommendated inputs! You should analyze and determine your own parameters for Long&Short trades! Long   &   Short   Based   on   Cointegration Statistical and Quantitative Long-Short (Pair Trading) approach for long and short positions. Your CPU will always be safe and stable when using Multiple Linear Regression if you have a reliable Expert Advisor. Based on the results of this indicator, you can execute a long and short or a long and long/short an
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