VolProfile PRO

For those who need a Volume Profile / Market Profile indicator, here is the solution!





It contains the essential information:





Control Point (POC); Higher Value Area (VAH); Lower Value Area (VAL);

You can choose to SHOW or NOT SHOW the volume Histogram, according to your wish. If you choose to show the histogram, note that according to the type of asset, it is necessary to adjust the scale of the indicator (last parameter of the indicator).





You can also choose from the data source of your histogram:





Ticks - A little slow 1 minute candles

You can also choose the VOLUME TYPE: Real Volume or Tick Volume!





Super Fast and Reliable, the indicator visually displays vital information in your graph in the LINES format. With that, you can easily link this indicator to your EA using CopyBuffer (iCustom) and get the data you need!



Enjoy!! Wish great trades to you!



