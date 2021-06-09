ATR SuperTrend

A ‘Supertrend’ indicator is one, which can give you precise buy or sell signal in a trending market. As the name suggests, ‘Supertrend’ is a trend-following indicator just like moving averages and MACD (moving average convergence divergence). It is plotted on prices and their placement indicates the current trend.

The Supertrend indicator is a trend following overlay on your trading chart, much like a moving average, that shows you the current trend direction.

The indicator works well in a trending market but can give false signals when a market is trading in a range.

It uses the ATR (average true range) as part of its calculation which takes into account the volatility of the market.  The ATR is adjusted using the multiplier setting which determines how sensitive the indicator is.

The changing colors determine the trend direction of the instrument you are trading.

When the indicator flips to green due to the closing price being above the line, a buy signal is generated.

Once price closes on the oppositive side of the line, it flips from green to red and a sell signal is generated.


Basically, trading signals can be obtained by watching the closing of candlesticks against Supertrend. When the candlestick closes above the Supertrend line causing it to change color, you can buy the maximum of this candlestick and stop the minimum of the same candlestick. Conversely, when the candlestick closes below the Supertrend line causing it to change color, you can sell at the low of that candlestick and position to stop at the maximum of the same candlestick.


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PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4 (2)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
FREE
VolumeFlow
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (2)
Indicators
VolumeFlow is a Volume Accumulation / Distribution tracking indicator. It works in a similar way to OBV, but it is much more refined and includes the options to use: Classical Approach = OBV; Useful Volume Approach; Gail Mercer's approach; Input Parameters: Input Parameters: Approach Type: Explained above; Volume Type: Real or Ticks; Recommendations: Remember: The TOPs or BOTTONS left by the indicator are good Trade Location points. This is because the players who were "stuck" in these regions w
FREE
Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
FREE
ColoredMA
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Média Móvel que possui todos tipos de Cálculo comum: Simples Exponencial Suavizada Ponderada Conta com suporte para aplicação sob outros indicadores! Seu principal diferencial é o esquema de cores em GRADIENTE que, de acordo com a mudança no ângulo da média, altera suas cores conforme demonstrado nas imagens abaixo. Com isso, espera-se que o usuário tenha uma percepção mais suavizada das pequenas alterações. Bons trades!!
FREE
VWAPBands
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
This indicator calculates the Daily VWAP and projects its Bands in 3 upper levels and 3 lower levels (Supports and Resistances), offset by the Standard Deviation selected by the user. How to configure: Choose the symbol and the desired graphic time; Choose the type of price that is most suitable to calculate the Desired VWAP; Choose whether or not you want the Bands to be plotted; Choose the type of Volume you want to use (Ticks or Real); Choose the type of Calculation of the Bands (Deviation
EchoCardiogram
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
This indicator allows you to monitor and correlate several assets simultaneously. Using an operational reading technique applied in Multimarkets, the user is able to observe the behavior of other assets visible to the current asset that is operating. With this, the user's ability to make decisions becomes more robust and grounded. The indicator has the capacity to list up to 4 assets, with the possibility, also, to change the type of quote and be used both for the current price and the past pr
Will Spread
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
The Larry Wiliams' indicator named WillSpread considers the influence of the secondary Asset (Symbol) on the current Asset (trading). Indicator essence is to transform the correlation between assets in accumulated history data, providing an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. As exposed on his Book, Larry says: "a
VolumeCapacitor
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
Designed by Fábio Trevisan, VolumeCapacitor is an indicator that, in addition to showing the volume quantity, shows its direction, having as main characteristic, the possible price tops and bottoms, or pullback areas. With its simple but not simplistic calculation method, it is able to determine areas where the defense of long and short positions can be assessed with a simple observation. VolumeCapacitor uses in its unique formula the OBV (Balance of Volume, or On-Balance Volume) idealized by J
BigPlayerBars
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
Se você já ouviu falar do Método de  Wyckoff, Análise de dispersão de volume, etc., com certeza chegou até aqui para buscar o indicador que lhe faltava!! Nosso indicador é capaz de lhe mostrar a dispersão de volume negociado pelos grandes players durante todo o período de negociação! E o grande diferencial deste tipo de abordagem é a capacidade que este indicador possui de lhe mostrar onde está armado o "ACAMPAMENTO" dos BigPlayers e, assim, tirar o melhor proveito em seus trades, entrando junt
VolProfile PRO
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
For those who need a Volume Profile / Market Profile indicator, here is the solution! It contains the essential information: Control Point (POC); Higher Value Area (VAH); Lower Value Area (VAL); You can choose to SHOW or NOT SHOW the volume Histogram, according to your wish. If you choose to show the histogram, note that according to the type of asset, it is necessary to adjust the scale of the indicator (last parameter of the indicator). You can also choose from the data source of your hist
Renko Ultimate
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator creates the perfect RENKO for you to work with timeless types of Candles! Due to RENKO characteristics of timeless, the indicator adjusts trading arrows (otherwise they would be lost) and leaves them exactly where the negotiation occurred in Renko Candles! In addition, this indicator shows exactly the division between days, in order to make it clear to user where each trading session started and ended! Important details: The automatically generated RENKO has an accuracy of up to
SuperRenko
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
This indicator creates the perfect RENKO for you to work with timeless types of Candles! Due to RENKO characteristics of timeless, the indicator adjusts trading arrows (otherwise they would be lost) and leaves them exactly where the negotiation occurred in Renko Candles! In addition, this indicator shows exactly the division between days, in order to make it clear to user where each trading session started and ended! Furthermore, the following indicators were added, giving you bigger analysis p
Volume Waves
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was devised by David Weis to facilitate reading the directional flow. For the disciples of the Wyckoff method, this means an evolution, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always looking for Accumulation and Distribution zones for traded assets. For better understanding, in this indicator we try to cover every reading of EFFORT (traded volume) versus RESULT (price change). Thus, you can apply the indicator on the chart twice to
Auto Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
AUTO MIDAS VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Commonly, MIDAS VWAP damand you to determine the initial point of analysis. This indicator plots automatically based on ZigZag Approach. You will be able to use up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW MIDAS VWAP's. Wish the best trade results!!
LongShort Cointegration
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
Long & Short Based on Cointegration Statistical and Quantitative Long-Short (Pair Trading) approach for long and short positions. Your CPU will always be safe and stable when using Multiple Linear Regression if you have a reliable indicator. Based on the results of this indicator, you can execute a long and short or a long and long/short and short trade between two separate assets. It can show you a Highly informative dashboard based on Cointegration Search you determine, with all statistical d
LongShort by Cointegration
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Experts
Be aware that standard parameters are not a recommendated inputs! You should analyze and determine your own parameters for Long&Short trades! Long   &   Short   Based   on   Cointegration Statistical and Quantitative Long-Short (Pair Trading) approach for long and short positions. Your CPU will always be safe and stable when using Multiple Linear Regression if you have a reliable Expert Advisor. Based on the results of this indicator, you can execute a long and short or a long and long/short an
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William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
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